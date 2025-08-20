CotationsSections
Devises / IDXX
Retour à Actions

IDXX: IDEXX Laboratories Inc

656.16 USD 0.65 (0.10%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de IDXX a changé de 0.10% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 648.84 et à un maximum de 661.39.

Suivez la dynamique IDEXX Laboratories Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IDXX Nouvelles

Range quotidien
648.84 661.39
Range Annuel
356.14 665.02
Clôture Précédente
655.51
Ouverture
658.33
Bid
656.16
Ask
656.46
Plus Bas
648.84
Plus Haut
661.39
Volume
911
Changement quotidien
0.10%
Changement Mensuel
3.00%
Changement à 6 Mois
56.02%
Changement Annuel
29.80%
20 septembre, samedi