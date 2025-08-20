Devises / IDXX
IDXX: IDEXX Laboratories Inc
656.16 USD 0.65 (0.10%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de IDXX a changé de 0.10% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 648.84 et à un maximum de 661.39.
Suivez la dynamique IDEXX Laboratories Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
IDXX Nouvelles
Range quotidien
648.84 661.39
Range Annuel
356.14 665.02
- Clôture Précédente
- 655.51
- Ouverture
- 658.33
- Bid
- 656.16
- Ask
- 656.46
- Plus Bas
- 648.84
- Plus Haut
- 661.39
- Volume
- 911
- Changement quotidien
- 0.10%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.00%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 56.02%
- Changement Annuel
- 29.80%
20 septembre, samedi