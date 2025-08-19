Moedas / IDXX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
IDXX: IDEXX Laboratories Inc
640.86 USD 4.79 (0.74%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IDXX para hoje mudou para -0.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 637.00 e o mais alto foi 650.90.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas IDEXX Laboratories Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDXX Notícias
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- These Were the 3 Top-Performing Stocks in the Nasdaq-100 in August 2025
- Should You Add IDEXX Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now?
- Is Climb Bio, Inc. (CLYM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- These Were the 5 Top-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Why Is Idexx (IDXX) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- These Were the 3 Top-Performing Stocks in the Nasdaq Composite in August 2025
- INTC, SMCI, UNH: August’s Best and Worst-Performing Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
- DGX Stock Gains Following a New Joint Venture With Corewell Health
- If You Invested $1000 in Idexx Laboratories a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Should You Add IDEXX Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now?
- Is Encompass Health (EHC) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Idexx (IDXX)
- IDEXX Gains 56.2% in a Year: What's Driving the Rally?
- Insulet Gains 77.2% in a Year: What's Driving the Rally?
- Should Boston Scientific Stock Be in Your Portfolio Right Now?
- Here's Why Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Teleflex Stock Gains Following Barrigel's Launch in Japan
- PAHC Stock Up 76.4% in a Year: What's Driving the Rally?
- Labcorp Debuts First FDA-Cleared Blood Test for Alzheimer's, Stock Up
Faixa diária
637.00 650.90
Faixa anual
356.14 665.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 645.65
- Open
- 644.59
- Bid
- 640.86
- Ask
- 641.16
- Low
- 637.00
- High
- 650.90
- Volume
- 803
- Mudança diária
- -0.74%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 52.39%
- Mudança anual
- 26.77%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh