IDXX: IDEXX Laboratories Inc

656.16 USD 0.65 (0.10%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IDXX ha avuto una variazione del 0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 648.84 e ad un massimo di 661.39.

Segui le dinamiche di IDEXX Laboratories Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
648.84 661.39
Intervallo Annuale
356.14 665.02
Chiusura Precedente
655.51
Apertura
658.33
Bid
656.16
Ask
656.46
Minimo
648.84
Massimo
661.39
Volume
911
Variazione giornaliera
0.10%
Variazione Mensile
3.00%
Variazione Semestrale
56.02%
Variazione Annuale
29.80%
20 settembre, sabato