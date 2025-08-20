Valute / IDXX
IDXX: IDEXX Laboratories Inc
656.16 USD 0.65 (0.10%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IDXX ha avuto una variazione del 0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 648.84 e ad un massimo di 661.39.
Segui le dinamiche di IDEXX Laboratories Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
648.84 661.39
Intervallo Annuale
356.14 665.02
- Chiusura Precedente
- 655.51
- Apertura
- 658.33
- Bid
- 656.16
- Ask
- 656.46
- Minimo
- 648.84
- Massimo
- 661.39
- Volume
- 911
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 56.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- 29.80%
20 settembre, sabato