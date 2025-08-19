货币 / IDXX
IDXX: IDEXX Laboratories Inc
644.57 USD 1.08 (0.17%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IDXX汇率已更改-0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点643.39和高点647.73进行交易。
关注IDEXX Laboratories Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IDXX新闻
日范围
643.39 647.73
年范围
356.14 665.02
- 前一天收盘价
- 645.65
- 开盘价
- 644.59
- 卖价
- 644.57
- 买价
- 644.87
- 最低价
- 643.39
- 最高价
- 647.73
- 交易量
- 134
- 日变化
- -0.17%
- 月变化
- 1.18%
- 6个月变化
- 53.27%
- 年变化
- 27.51%
