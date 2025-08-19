CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / IDXX
Volver a Acciones

IDXX: IDEXX Laboratories Inc

640.86 USD 4.79 (0.74%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IDXX de hoy ha cambiado un -0.74%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 637.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 650.90.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas IDEXX Laboratories Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IDXX News

Rango diario
637.00 650.90
Rango anual
356.14 665.02
Cierres anteriores
645.65
Open
644.59
Bid
640.86
Ask
641.16
Low
637.00
High
650.90
Volumen
803
Cambio diario
-0.74%
Cambio mensual
0.60%
Cambio a 6 meses
52.39%
Cambio anual
26.77%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B