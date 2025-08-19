Divisas / IDXX
IDXX: IDEXX Laboratories Inc
640.86 USD 4.79 (0.74%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IDXX de hoy ha cambiado un -0.74%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 637.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 650.90.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas IDEXX Laboratories Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
637.00 650.90
Rango anual
356.14 665.02
- Cierres anteriores
- 645.65
- Open
- 644.59
- Bid
- 640.86
- Ask
- 641.16
- Low
- 637.00
- High
- 650.90
- Volumen
- 803
- Cambio diario
- -0.74%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.60%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 52.39%
- Cambio anual
- 26.77%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B