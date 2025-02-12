通貨 / DDI
DDI: DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - American Depository Shares
9.46 USD 0.15 (1.61%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DDIの今日の為替レートは、1.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.25の安値と9.51の高値で取引されました。
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - American Depository Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
9.25 9.51
1年のレンジ
8.09 18.22
- 以前の終値
- 9.31
- 始値
- 9.38
- 買値
- 9.46
- 買値
- 9.76
- 安値
- 9.25
- 高値
- 9.51
- 出来高
- 263
- 1日の変化
- 1.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.96%
- 1年の変化
- -42.98%
