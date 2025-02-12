クォートセクション
DDI: DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - American Depository Shares

9.46 USD 0.15 (1.61%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DDIの今日の為替レートは、1.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.25の安値と9.51の高値で取引されました。

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - American Depository Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
9.25 9.51
1年のレンジ
8.09 18.22
以前の終値
9.31
始値
9.38
買値
9.46
買値
9.76
安値
9.25
高値
9.51
出来高
263
1日の変化
1.61%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.37%
6ヶ月の変化
-3.96%
1年の変化
-42.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K