Currencies / DDI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DDI: DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - American Depository Shares
9.34 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DDI exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.29 and at a high of 9.38.
Follow DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - American Depository Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DDI News
- Wall Street Analysts Believe DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Could Rally 99.48%: Here's is How to Trade
- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (DDI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Doubledown earnings missed by $1.66, revenue topped estimates
- DoubleDown Interactive completes acquisition of WHOW Games
- DoubleDown Interactive to acquire German social casino developer WHOW
- DoubleDown Interactive stock initiated with Buy rating at Texas Capital
- Roth/MKM initiates DoubleDown Interactive stock with Buy rating
- DoubleDown Interactive to Donate $10,000 to the ASPCA ®
- DoubleDown Interactive: Insider Sale Doesn’t Change The Fundamentals. I’m Doubling Down
- Unusual Machines, Celldex Therapeutics, RH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Bunge Global (NYSE:BG), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- DoubleDown Interactive stock falls after secondary offering pricing
- DoubleDown Interactive prices secondary offering at $8.50 per ADS
- DoubleDown Interactive: A Cash Cow Trading For A Bargain (NASDAQ:DDI)
- DoubleDown Interactive: A Follow Up (NASDAQ:DDI)
- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (DDI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
9.29 9.38
Year Range
8.09 18.22
- Previous Close
- 9.34
- Open
- 9.35
- Bid
- 9.34
- Ask
- 9.64
- Low
- 9.29
- High
- 9.38
- Volume
- 94
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -3.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.18%
- Year Change
- -43.70%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev