DDI: DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - American Depository Shares
9.47 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DDI ha avuto una variazione del 0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.38 e ad un massimo di 9.52.
Segui le dinamiche di DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - American Depository Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.38 9.52
Intervallo Annuale
8.09 18.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.46
- Apertura
- 9.52
- Bid
- 9.47
- Ask
- 9.77
- Minimo
- 9.38
- Massimo
- 9.52
- Volume
- 93
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- -42.92%
21 settembre, domenica