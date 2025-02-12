시세섹션
통화 / DDI
DDI: DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - American Depository Shares

9.47 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DDI 환율이 오늘 0.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.38이고 고가는 9.52이었습니다.

일일 변동 비율
9.38 9.52
년간 변동
8.09 18.22
이전 종가
9.46
시가
9.52
Bid
9.47
Ask
9.77
저가
9.38
고가
9.52
볼륨
93
일일 변동
0.11%
월 변동
-2.27%
6개월 변동
-3.86%
년간 변동율
-42.92%
