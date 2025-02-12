통화 / DDI
DDI: DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - American Depository Shares
9.47 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DDI 환율이 오늘 0.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.38이고 고가는 9.52이었습니다.
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - American Depository Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
9.38 9.52
년간 변동
8.09 18.22
- 이전 종가
- 9.46
- 시가
- 9.52
- Bid
- 9.47
- Ask
- 9.77
- 저가
- 9.38
- 고가
- 9.52
- 볼륨
- 93
- 일일 변동
- 0.11%
- 월 변동
- -2.27%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.86%
- 년간 변동율
- -42.92%
20 9월, 토요일