CPAI: Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity

39.25 USD 0.23 (0.58%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CPAIの今日の為替レートは、-0.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.17の安値と39.43の高値で取引されました。

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equityダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

CPAI株の現在の価格は？

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equityの株価は本日39.25です。-0.58%内で取引され、前日の終値は39.48、取引量は9に達しました。CPAIのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equityの株は配当を出しますか？

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equityの現在の価格は39.25です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は17.94%やUSDにも注目します。CPAIの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

CPAI株を買う方法は？

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equityの株は現在39.25で購入可能です。注文は通常39.25または39.55付近で行われ、9や-0.46%が市場の動きを示します。CPAIの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

CPAI株に投資する方法は？

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equityへの投資では、年間の値幅28.53 - 39.58と現在の39.25を考慮します。注文は多くの場合39.25や39.55で行われる前に、6.57%や18.44%と比較されます。CPAIの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETFの株の最高値は？

Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETFの過去1年の最高値は39.58でした。28.53 - 39.58内で株価は大きく変動し、39.48と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equityのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETFの株の最低値は？

Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF(CPAI)の年間最安値は28.53でした。現在の39.25や28.53 - 39.58と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。CPAIの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

CPAIの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equityは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、39.48、17.94%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
39.17 39.43
1年のレンジ
28.53 39.58
以前の終値
39.48
始値
39.43
買値
39.25
買値
39.55
安値
39.17
高値
39.43
出来高
9
1日の変化
-0.58%
1ヶ月の変化
6.57%
6ヶ月の変化
18.44%
1年の変化
17.94%
