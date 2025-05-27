KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / CPAI
CPAI: Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity

39.49 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CPAI fiyatı bugün 0.03% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 39.13 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 39.49 aralığında işlem gördü.

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

CPAI haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is CPAI stock price today?

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity stock is priced at 39.49 today. It trades within 0.03%, yesterday's close was 39.48, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of CPAI shows these updates.

Does Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity stock pay dividends?

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity is currently valued at 39.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.66% and USD. View the chart live to track CPAI movements.

How to buy CPAI stock?

You can buy Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity shares at the current price of 39.49. Orders are usually placed near 39.49 or 39.79, while 15 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow CPAI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CPAI stock?

Investing in Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity involves considering the yearly range 28.53 - 39.58 and current price 39.49. Many compare 7.22% and 19.16% before placing orders at 39.49 or 39.79. Explore the CPAI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF in the past year was 39.58. Within 28.53 - 39.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity performance using the live chart.

What are Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (CPAI) over the year was 28.53. Comparing it with the current 39.49 and 28.53 - 39.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CPAI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CPAI stock split?

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.48, and 18.66% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
39.13 39.49
Yıllık aralık
28.53 39.58
Önceki kapanış
39.48
Açılış
39.43
Satış
39.49
Alış
39.79
Düşük
39.13
Yüksek
39.49
Hacim
15
Günlük değişim
0.03%
Aylık değişim
7.22%
6 aylık değişim
19.16%
Yıllık değişim
18.66%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8