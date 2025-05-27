QuotesSections
CPAI: Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity

39.49 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CPAI exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.13 and at a high of 39.49.

Follow Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CPAI stock price today?

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity stock is priced at 39.49 today. It trades within 0.03%, yesterday's close was 39.48, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of CPAI shows these updates.

Does Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity stock pay dividends?

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity is currently valued at 39.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.66% and USD. View the chart live to track CPAI movements.

How to buy CPAI stock?

You can buy Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity shares at the current price of 39.49. Orders are usually placed near 39.49 or 39.79, while 15 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow CPAI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CPAI stock?

Investing in Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity involves considering the yearly range 28.53 - 39.58 and current price 39.49. Many compare 7.22% and 19.16% before placing orders at 39.49 or 39.79. Explore the CPAI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF in the past year was 39.58. Within 28.53 - 39.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity performance using the live chart.

What are Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (CPAI) over the year was 28.53. Comparing it with the current 39.49 and 28.53 - 39.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CPAI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CPAI stock split?

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.48, and 18.66% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
39.13 39.49
Year Range
28.53 39.58
Previous Close
39.48
Open
39.43
Bid
39.49
Ask
39.79
Low
39.13
High
39.49
Volume
15
Daily Change
0.03%
Month Change
7.22%
6 Months Change
19.16%
Year Change
18.66%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8