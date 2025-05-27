报价部分
货币 / CPAI
CPAI: Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity

39.23 USD 0.25 (0.63%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日CPAI汇率已更改-0.63%。当日，交易品种以低点39.23和高点39.43进行交易。

关注Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

CPAI新闻

常见问题解答

CPAI股票今天的价格是多少？

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity股票今天的定价为39.23。它在-0.63%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为39.48，交易量达到6。CPAI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity股票是否支付股息？

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity目前的价值为39.23。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注17.88%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪CPAI走势。

如何购买CPAI股票？

您可以以39.23的当前价格购买Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity股票。订单通常设置在39.23或39.53附近，而6和-0.51%显示市场活动。立即关注CPAI的实时图表更新。

如何投资CPAI股票？

投资Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity需要考虑年度范围28.53 - 39.58和当前价格39.23。许多人在以39.23或39.53下订单之前，会比较6.52%和。实时查看CPAI价格图表，了解每日变化。

Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF的最高价格是39.58。在28.53 - 39.58内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity的绩效。

Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF（CPAI）的最低价格为28.53。将其与当前的39.23和28.53 - 39.58进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看CPAI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

CPAI股票是什么时候拆分的？

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、39.48和17.88%中可见。

日范围
39.23 39.43
年范围
28.53 39.58
前一天收盘价
39.48
开盘价
39.43
卖价
39.23
买价
39.53
最低价
39.23
最高价
39.43
交易量
6
日变化
-0.63%
月变化
6.52%
6个月变化
18.38%
年变化
17.88%
30 九月, 星期二
10:00
USD
美联储理事Jefferson讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20个城市房价综合指数年率 y/y
实际值
1.8%
预测值
1.7%
前值
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20座大城市房价综合指数 n.s.a.月率 m/m
实际值
-0.3%
预测值
-0.4%
前值
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI芝加哥商业晴雨表
实际值
预测值
45.8
前值
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS 职位空缺
实际值
预测值
7.326 M
前值
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消费者信心指数
实际值
94.2
预测值
100.7
前值
97.8