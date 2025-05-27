CPAI: Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity
今日CPAI汇率已更改-0.63%。当日，交易品种以低点39.23和高点39.43进行交易。
关注Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CPAI新闻
常见问题解答
CPAI股票今天的价格是多少？
Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity股票今天的定价为39.23。它在-0.63%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为39.48，交易量达到6。CPAI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity股票是否支付股息？
Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity目前的价值为39.23。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注17.88%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪CPAI走势。
如何购买CPAI股票？
您可以以39.23的当前价格购买Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity股票。订单通常设置在39.23或39.53附近，而6和-0.51%显示市场活动。立即关注CPAI的实时图表更新。
如何投资CPAI股票？
投资Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity需要考虑年度范围28.53 - 39.58和当前价格39.23。许多人在以39.23或39.53下订单之前，会比较6.52%和。实时查看CPAI价格图表，了解每日变化。
Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF的最高价格是39.58。在28.53 - 39.58内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity的绩效。
Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF（CPAI）的最低价格为28.53。将其与当前的39.23和28.53 - 39.58进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看CPAI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
CPAI股票是什么时候拆分的？
Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、39.48和17.88%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 39.48
- 开盘价
- 39.43
- 卖价
- 39.23
- 买价
- 39.53
- 最低价
- 39.23
- 最高价
- 39.43
- 交易量
- 6
- 日变化
- -0.63%
- 月变化
- 6.52%
- 6个月变化
- 18.38%
- 年变化
- 17.88%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 1.8%
- 预测值
- 1.7%
- 前值
- 2.1%
- 实际值
- -0.3%
- 预测值
- -0.4%
- 前值
- 0.0%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 45.8
- 前值
- 41.5
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.326 M
- 前值
- 7.181 M
- 实际值
- 94.2
- 预测值
- 100.7
- 前值
- 97.8