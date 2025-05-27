시세섹션
CPAI: Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity

39.48 USD 0.04 (0.10%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CPAI 환율이 오늘 0.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 39.43이고 고가는 39.58이었습니다.

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

CPAI News

자주 묻는 질문

What is CPAI stock price today?

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity stock is priced at 39.48 today. It trades within 0.10%, yesterday's close was 39.44, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of CPAI shows these updates.

Does Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity stock pay dividends?

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity is currently valued at 39.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.63% and USD. View the chart live to track CPAI movements.

How to buy CPAI stock?

You can buy Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity shares at the current price of 39.48. Orders are usually placed near 39.48 or 39.78, while 26 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow CPAI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CPAI stock?

Investing in Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity involves considering the yearly range 28.53 - 39.58 and current price 39.48. Many compare 7.20% and 19.13% before placing orders at 39.48 or 39.78. Explore the CPAI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF in the past year was 39.58. Within 28.53 - 39.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity performance using the live chart.

What are Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (CPAI) over the year was 28.53. Comparing it with the current 39.48 and 28.53 - 39.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CPAI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CPAI stock split?

Northern Lights Fund Trust III Counterpoint Quantitative Equity has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.44, and 18.63% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
39.43 39.58
년간 변동
28.53 39.58
이전 종가
39.44
시가
39.58
Bid
39.48
Ask
39.78
저가
39.43
고가
39.58
볼륨
26
일일 변동
0.10%
월 변동
7.20%
6개월 변동
19.13%
년간 변동율
18.63%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8