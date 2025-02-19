クォートセクション
EOSUSD: EOS vs US Dollar

0.7519 USD 0.0089 (1.20%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: EOS 利益通貨: US Dollar

EOSUSDの価格は、本日1.20%変化しました。日中は、0.7519USDの安値と0.7519USDの高値で取引されました。

EOS vs米ドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、EOS価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
0.7519 0.7519
1年のレンジ
0.3670 1.5338
以前の終値
0.7430
始値
0.7519
買値
0.7519
買値
0.7549
安値
0.7519
高値
0.7519
出来高
1
1日の変化
1.20%
1ヶ月の変化
57.40%
6ヶ月の変化
-3.40%
1年の変化
33.01%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K