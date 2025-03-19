QuotesSections
Currencies / EOSUSD
EOSUSD: EOS vs US Dollar

0.7519 USD 0.0089 (1.20%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: EOS Profit currency: US Dollar

EOSUSD price has changed by 1.20% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 0.7519 USD and at a high of 0.7519 USD.

Follow EOS vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the EOS price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.7519 0.7519
Year Range
0.3670 1.5338
Previous Close
0.7430
Open
0.7519
Bid
0.7519
Ask
0.7549
Low
0.7519
High
0.7519
Volume
1
Daily Change
1.20%
Month Change
11.00%
6 Months Change
-29.95%
Year Change
-6.01%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev