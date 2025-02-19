Divisas / EOSUSD
EOSUSD: EOS vs US Dollar
0.7519 USD 0.0089 (1.20%)
Sector: Criptodivisa Básica: EOS Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El coste de EOSUSD de hoy ha cambiado un 1.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 0.7519 USD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 0.7519 USD.
Siga la dinámica de los precios en EOS vs dólar estadounidense. La cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios en el mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de EOS en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
0.7519 0.7519
Rango anual
0.3670 1.5338
- Cierres anteriores
- 0.7430
- Open
- 0.7519
- Bid
- 0.7519
- Ask
- 0.7549
- Low
- 0.7519
- High
- 0.7519
- Volumen
- 1
- Cambio diario
- 1.20%
- Cambio mensual
- 11.00%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -29.95%
- Cambio anual
- -6.01%
