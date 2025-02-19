CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / EOSUSD
EOSUSD: EOS vs US Dollar

0.7519 USD 0.0089 (1.20%)
Sector: Criptodivisa Básica: EOS Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El coste de EOSUSD de hoy ha cambiado un 1.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 0.7519 USD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 0.7519 USD.

Siga la dinámica de los precios en EOS vs dólar estadounidense. La cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios en el mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de EOS en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EOSUSD News

Rango diario
0.7519 0.7519
Rango anual
0.3670 1.5338
Cierres anteriores
0.7430
Open
0.7519
Bid
0.7519
Ask
0.7549
Low
0.7519
High
0.7519
Volumen
1
Cambio diario
1.20%
Cambio mensual
11.00%
Cambio a 6 meses
-29.95%
Cambio anual
-6.01%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B