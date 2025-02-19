Valute / EOSUSD
EOSUSD: EOS vs US Dollar
0.7519 USD 0.0089 (1.20%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: EOS Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di EOSUSD ha avuto una variazione del 1.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.7519 USD e ad un massimo di 0.7519 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di EOS vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di EOS sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.7519 0.7519
Intervallo Annuale
0.3670 1.5338
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.7430
- Apertura
- 0.7519
- Bid
- 0.7519
- Ask
- 0.7549
- Minimo
- 0.7519
- Massimo
- 0.7519
- Volume
- 1
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 57.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.40%
- Variazione Annuale
- 33.01%
21 settembre, domenica