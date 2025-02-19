통화 / EOSUSD
EOSUSD: EOS vs US Dollar
0.7519 USD 0.0089 (1.20%)
부문: 암호화폐 베이스: EOS 수익 통화: US Dollar
EOSUSD 가격이 당일 1.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 0.7519 USD와 고가 0.7519 USD로 거래되었습니다
이오스 vs 미국 달러 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 이오스 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
0.7519 0.7519
년간 변동
0.3670 1.5338
- 이전 종가
- 0.7430
- 시가
- 0.7519
- Bid
- 0.7519
- Ask
- 0.7549
- 저가
- 0.7519
- 고가
- 0.7519
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- 1.20%
- 월 변동
- 57.40%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.40%
- 년간 변동율
- 33.01%
