货币 / EOSUSD
EOSUSD: EOS vs US Dollar

0.7519 USD 0.0089 (1.20%)
版块: 数字加密货币 基础: EOS 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日EOSUSD价格已更改1.20%。当日，以低点0.7519 USD和高点0.7519 USD进行交易。

关注EOS vs美元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去EOS价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

EOSUSD新闻

日范围
0.7519 0.7519
年范围
0.3670 1.5338
前一天收盘价
0.7430
开盘价
0.7519
卖价
0.7519
买价
0.7549
最低价
0.7519
最高价
0.7519
交易量
1
日变化
1.20%
月变化
11.00%
6个月变化
-29.95%
年变化
-6.01%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
新屋开工
实际值
1.307 M
预测值
1.322 M
前值
1.429 M
12:30
USD
营建许可
实际值
1.312 M
预测值
1.394 M
前值
1.362 M
12:30
USD
新屋开工率月率 m/m
实际值
-8.5%
预测值
-6.4%
前值
3.4%
14:30
USD
EIA 原油库存变化
实际值
-9.285 M
预测值
-1.708 M
前值
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA 库欣原油库存变化
实际值
-0.296 M
预测值
0.154 M
前值
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC 会议声明
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
FOMC 经济预测
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
美联储利率决议
实际值
4.25%
预测值
前值
4.50%
18:30
USD
联邦公开市场委员会(FOMC)新闻发布会
实际值
预测值
前值