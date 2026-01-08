Confluence Signal Intelligence Pro

A complete trading analysis system that evaluates market conditions through 12 technical factors and 4 machine learning models. CSI Pro delivers buy and sell signals classified by the strength of factor agreement.

Three Indicators in One

CSI Pro consolidates three analytical tools into a single indicator file. Load it three times with different display modes:

Dashboard Mode (A) - Buy/sell arrows on your price chart with trend lines and a 21-row information panel showing regime classification, AI model scores, oscillator values, and signal strength.

CEI Mode (B) - Cycle Exhaustion Index oscillator in a separate window. Tracks momentum depletion and signals when price enters exhaustion territory and reverses.

PRG Mode (C) - Probability Reversal Gauge oscillator in a separate window. Uses Fisher Transform across three timeframes to identify statistical extremes.

How Signals Work

When a Fisher Transform reversal occurs at an extreme level, the system counts supporting factors and assigns a classification:

HIGH - Strong agreement. Multiple AI models, oscillators, and trend components align.

MEDIUM - Moderate agreement. Core conditions met with partial confirmation.

LOW - Limited agreement. Fisher reversal detected but fewer supporting factors.

The 12 Evidence Factors

  1. Fisher Transform at extremes
  2. RSI overbought/oversold
  3. StochRSI confirmation
  4. CEI exhaustion zone
  5. PRG extreme territory
  6. MRO at extremes
  7. Multi-timeframe alignment
  8. EMA market structure
  9. Adaptive trend direction
  10. Volume surge
  11. HMM regime state
  12. ML directional bias

The 4 AI Models

KNN - Pattern matching using Lorentzian distance against historical setups.

Gradient Boost - Sequential decision refinement based on multiple indicators.

Neural Network - Perceptron layer learning optimal input weightings.

Ensemble Voting - Weighted committee aggregating all technical readings.

Key Features

  • Non-repainting signals (appear only after bar closes)
  • Minimum spacing prevents signal clustering
  • Adaptive thresholds adjust to volatility
  • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation
  • Built-in sound alerts

Parameters

Mode Selection

Parameter Default Description
DisplayMode Dashboard Choose Dashboard (A), CEI (B), or PRG (C)
InstanceID A Unique identifier for each instance
BarsToCalculate 2500 Historical bars to analyze


Signal Settings

Parameter Default Description
EnableAlerts true Sound alerts when signals occur
WaitForBarClose true Non-repaint mode
MinimumBarSpacing 5 Required bars between signals
HideLowQualitySignals true Show only MEDIUM and HIGH

Dashboard Settings

Parameter Default Description
Dash_ShowInfoPanel true Display information dashboard
Dash_ShowSignalArrows true Show buy/sell arrows
Dash_ShowSignalLabels true Show signal text labels
Dash_ShowKernelLine true Display kernel trend (cyan)
Dash_ShowEMALines true Display EMA 20/50/200
Dash_ShowAdaptiveTrend true Display adaptive trend
Dash_MaxLabels 500 Maximum signal labels


Multi-Timeframe Settings

Parameter Default Description
MTF_Enable true Enable MTF confirmation
MTF_Timeframe1 H1 First higher timeframe
MTF_Timeframe2 H4 Second higher timeframe


AI/ML Settings

Parameter Default Description
ML_PatternLookback 40 Pattern matching history
ML_KNeighbors 8 K value for KNN
ML_AnalysisDepth 100 ML calculation depth
AI_EnableKernel true Enable kernel regression
AI_EnableHMM true Enable HMM detection
AI_EnableEnsemble true Enable ensemble voting
AI_EnableNeuralNet true Enable neural network


CEI Settings

Parameter Default Description
CEI_CycleLength 14 Cycle range lookback
CEI_ExhaustionPeriod 8 Momentum measurement bars
CEI_Smoothing 3 EMA smoothing
CEI_SignalStrength 1.0 Output multiplier
CEI_UpperExhaust 0.75 Upper exhaustion threshold
CEI_LowerExhaust -0.75 Lower exhaustion threshold
CEI_ExtremeThreshold 0.90 Severe exhaustion level
CEI_ShowZones true Show zone lines
CEI_ShowCycleWave true Show cycle wave overlay
CEI_ShowRevProb true Show reversal indicator
CEI_ShowZoneEntry true Show zone entry markers
CEI_ShowReversals true Show reversal signals


PRG Settings

Parameter Default Description
PRG_FastPeriod 10 Primary gauge period
PRG_SlowPeriod 21 Secondary gauge period
PRG_Smoothing 3 Pre-transform smoothing
PRG_OBOSLevel 1.44 Overbought/oversold level
PRG_ReversalSensitivity 1.2 Signal sensitivity
PRG_RequireConfluence true Require gauge agreement
PRG_MinProbForHP 0.65 HP signal threshold
PRG_ShowProbMeter true Show histogram bars
PRG_ShowSlowGauge true Show secondary gauge
PRG_ShowConfluence true Show confluence highlight
PRG_ShowStdSignals true Show standard signals
PRG_ShowConfDiamonds true Show confluence diamonds

Recommended Setup

  1. Add CSI Pro with DisplayMode = Dashboard, InstanceID = A
  2. Add second instance with DisplayMode = CEI, InstanceID = B
  3. Add third instance with DisplayMode = PRG, InstanceID = C

