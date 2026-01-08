Confluence Signal Intelligence Pro
- Indicateurs
- Michael Weaver
- Version: 4.5
- Activations: 5
CSI Pro - Confluence Signal Intelligence
A complete trading analysis system that evaluates market conditions through 12 technical factors and 4 machine learning models. CSI Pro delivers buy and sell signals classified by the strength of factor agreement.
Three Indicators in One
CSI Pro consolidates three analytical tools into a single indicator file. Load it three times with different display modes:
Dashboard Mode (A) - Buy/sell arrows on your price chart with trend lines and a 21-row information panel showing regime classification, AI model scores, oscillator values, and signal strength.
CEI Mode (B) - Cycle Exhaustion Index oscillator in a separate window. Tracks momentum depletion and signals when price enters exhaustion territory and reverses.
PRG Mode (C) - Probability Reversal Gauge oscillator in a separate window. Uses Fisher Transform across three timeframes to identify statistical extremes.
How Signals Work
When a Fisher Transform reversal occurs at an extreme level, the system counts supporting factors and assigns a classification:
HIGH - Strong agreement. Multiple AI models, oscillators, and trend components align.
MEDIUM - Moderate agreement. Core conditions met with partial confirmation.
LOW - Limited agreement. Fisher reversal detected but fewer supporting factors.
The 12 Evidence Factors
- Fisher Transform at extremes
- RSI overbought/oversold
- StochRSI confirmation
- CEI exhaustion zone
- PRG extreme territory
- MRO at extremes
- Multi-timeframe alignment
- EMA market structure
- Adaptive trend direction
- Volume surge
- HMM regime state
- ML directional bias
The 4 AI Models
KNN - Pattern matching using Lorentzian distance against historical setups.
Gradient Boost - Sequential decision refinement based on multiple indicators.
Neural Network - Perceptron layer learning optimal input weightings.
Ensemble Voting - Weighted committee aggregating all technical readings.
Key Features
- Non-repainting signals (appear only after bar closes)
- Minimum spacing prevents signal clustering
- Adaptive thresholds adjust to volatility
- Multi-timeframe trend confirmation
- Built-in sound alerts
Parameters
Mode Selection
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|DisplayMode
|Dashboard
|Choose Dashboard (A), CEI (B), or PRG (C)
|InstanceID
|A
|Unique identifier for each instance
|BarsToCalculate
|2500
|Historical bars to analyze
Signal Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|EnableAlerts
|true
|Sound alerts when signals occur
|WaitForBarClose
|true
|Non-repaint mode
|MinimumBarSpacing
|5
|Required bars between signals
|HideLowQualitySignals
|true
|Show only MEDIUM and HIGH
Dashboard Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Dash_ShowInfoPanel
|true
|Display information dashboard
|Dash_ShowSignalArrows
|true
|Show buy/sell arrows
|Dash_ShowSignalLabels
|true
|Show signal text labels
|Dash_ShowKernelLine
|true
|Display kernel trend (cyan)
|Dash_ShowEMALines
|true
|Display EMA 20/50/200
|Dash_ShowAdaptiveTrend
|true
|Display adaptive trend
|Dash_MaxLabels
|500
|Maximum signal labels
Multi-Timeframe Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|MTF_Enable
|true
|Enable MTF confirmation
|MTF_Timeframe1
|H1
|First higher timeframe
|MTF_Timeframe2
|H4
|Second higher timeframe
AI/ML Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|ML_PatternLookback
|40
|Pattern matching history
|ML_KNeighbors
|8
|K value for KNN
|ML_AnalysisDepth
|100
|ML calculation depth
|AI_EnableKernel
|true
|Enable kernel regression
|AI_EnableHMM
|true
|Enable HMM detection
|AI_EnableEnsemble
|true
|Enable ensemble voting
|AI_EnableNeuralNet
|true
|Enable neural network
CEI Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|CEI_CycleLength
|14
|Cycle range lookback
|CEI_ExhaustionPeriod
|8
|Momentum measurement bars
|CEI_Smoothing
|3
|EMA smoothing
|CEI_SignalStrength
|1.0
|Output multiplier
|CEI_UpperExhaust
|0.75
|Upper exhaustion threshold
|CEI_LowerExhaust
|-0.75
|Lower exhaustion threshold
|CEI_ExtremeThreshold
|0.90
|Severe exhaustion level
|CEI_ShowZones
|true
|Show zone lines
|CEI_ShowCycleWave
|true
|Show cycle wave overlay
|CEI_ShowRevProb
|true
|Show reversal indicator
|CEI_ShowZoneEntry
|true
|Show zone entry markers
|CEI_ShowReversals
|true
|Show reversal signals
PRG Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|PRG_FastPeriod
|10
|Primary gauge period
|PRG_SlowPeriod
|21
|Secondary gauge period
|PRG_Smoothing
|3
|Pre-transform smoothing
|PRG_OBOSLevel
|1.44
|Overbought/oversold level
|PRG_ReversalSensitivity
|1.2
|Signal sensitivity
|PRG_RequireConfluence
|true
|Require gauge agreement
|PRG_MinProbForHP
|0.65
|HP signal threshold
|PRG_ShowProbMeter
|true
|Show histogram bars
|PRG_ShowSlowGauge
|true
|Show secondary gauge
|PRG_ShowConfluence
|true
|Show confluence highlight
|PRG_ShowStdSignals
|true
|Show standard signals
|PRG_ShowConfDiamonds
|true
|Show confluence diamonds
Recommended Setup
- Add CSI Pro with DisplayMode = Dashboard, InstanceID = A
- Add second instance with DisplayMode = CEI, InstanceID = B
- Add third instance with DisplayMode = PRG, InstanceID = C