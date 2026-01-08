Confluence Signal Intelligence Pro

CSI Pro - Confluence Signal Intelligence





A complete trading analysis system that evaluates market conditions through 12 technical factors and 4 machine learning models. CSI Pro delivers buy and sell signals classified by the strength of factor agreement.

Three Indicators in One

CSI Pro consolidates three analytical tools into a single indicator file. Load it three times with different display modes:

Dashboard Mode (A) - Buy/sell arrows on your price chart with trend lines and a 21-row information panel showing regime classification, AI model scores, oscillator values, and signal strength.

CEI Mode (B) - Cycle Exhaustion Index oscillator in a separate window. Tracks momentum depletion and signals when price enters exhaustion territory and reverses.

PRG Mode (C) - Probability Reversal Gauge oscillator in a separate window. Uses Fisher Transform across three timeframes to identify statistical extremes.

How Signals Work

When a Fisher Transform reversal occurs at an extreme level, the system counts supporting factors and assigns a classification:

HIGH - Strong agreement. Multiple AI models, oscillators, and trend components align.

MEDIUM - Moderate agreement. Core conditions met with partial confirmation.

LOW - Limited agreement. Fisher reversal detected but fewer supporting factors.

The 12 Evidence Factors

Fisher Transform at extremes RSI overbought/oversold StochRSI confirmation CEI exhaustion zone PRG extreme territory MRO at extremes Multi-timeframe alignment EMA market structure Adaptive trend direction Volume surge HMM regime state ML directional bias

The 4 AI Models

KNN - Pattern matching using Lorentzian distance against historical setups.

Gradient Boost - Sequential decision refinement based on multiple indicators.

Neural Network - Perceptron layer learning optimal input weightings.

Ensemble Voting - Weighted committee aggregating all technical readings.

Key Features

Non-repainting signals (appear only after bar closes)

Minimum spacing prevents signal clustering

Adaptive thresholds adjust to volatility

Multi-timeframe trend confirmation

Built-in sound alerts

Parameters

Mode Selection

Parameter Default Description DisplayMode Dashboard Choose Dashboard (A), CEI (B), or PRG (C) InstanceID A Unique identifier for each instance BarsToCalculate 2500 Historical bars to analyze





Signal Settings

Parameter Default Description EnableAlerts true Sound alerts when signals occur WaitForBarClose true Non-repaint mode MinimumBarSpacing 5 Required bars between signals HideLowQualitySignals true Show only MEDIUM and HIGH

Dashboard Settings

Parameter Default Description Dash_ShowInfoPanel true Display information dashboard Dash_ShowSignalArrows true Show buy/sell arrows Dash_ShowSignalLabels true Show signal text labels Dash_ShowKernelLine true Display kernel trend (cyan) Dash_ShowEMALines true Display EMA 20/50/200 Dash_ShowAdaptiveTrend true Display adaptive trend Dash_MaxLabels 500 Maximum signal labels





Multi-Timeframe Settings

Parameter Default Description MTF_Enable true Enable MTF confirmation MTF_Timeframe1 H1 First higher timeframe MTF_Timeframe2 H4 Second higher timeframe





AI/ML Settings

Parameter Default Description ML_PatternLookback 40 Pattern matching history ML_KNeighbors 8 K value for KNN ML_AnalysisDepth 100 ML calculation depth AI_EnableKernel true Enable kernel regression AI_EnableHMM true Enable HMM detection AI_EnableEnsemble true Enable ensemble voting AI_EnableNeuralNet true Enable neural network





CEI Settings

Parameter Default Description CEI_CycleLength 14 Cycle range lookback CEI_ExhaustionPeriod 8 Momentum measurement bars CEI_Smoothing 3 EMA smoothing CEI_SignalStrength 1.0 Output multiplier CEI_UpperExhaust 0.75 Upper exhaustion threshold CEI_LowerExhaust -0.75 Lower exhaustion threshold CEI_ExtremeThreshold 0.90 Severe exhaustion level CEI_ShowZones true Show zone lines CEI_ShowCycleWave true Show cycle wave overlay CEI_ShowRevProb true Show reversal indicator CEI_ShowZoneEntry true Show zone entry markers CEI_ShowReversals true Show reversal signals





PRG Settings

Parameter Default Description PRG_FastPeriod 10 Primary gauge period PRG_SlowPeriod 21 Secondary gauge period PRG_Smoothing 3 Pre-transform smoothing PRG_OBOSLevel 1.44 Overbought/oversold level PRG_ReversalSensitivity 1.2 Signal sensitivity PRG_RequireConfluence true Require gauge agreement PRG_MinProbForHP 0.65 HP signal threshold PRG_ShowProbMeter true Show histogram bars PRG_ShowSlowGauge true Show secondary gauge PRG_ShowConfluence true Show confluence highlight PRG_ShowStdSignals true Show standard signals PRG_ShowConfDiamonds true Show confluence diamonds

Recommended Setup