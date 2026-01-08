Confluence Signal Intelligence Pro
CSI Pro - Confluence Signal Intelligence
A professional-grade trading signal system for MetaTrader 5 that analyzes market conditions across multiple dimensions to identify high-probability trade setups. CSI Pro cuts through market noise by requiring agreement among diverse analytical methods before generating a signal.
Works Best With Our Complete Suite
CSI Pro is designed to work alongside our companion indicators CSI Pro CEI (Cycle Exhaustion Index) and CSI Pro PRG (Probability Reversal Gauge), available separately. While CSI Pro functions as a standalone signal generator, adding CEI and PRG to separate chart windows provides visual confirmation of the momentum and reversal probability readings displayed in the dashboard.
What You Get
Clear buy and sell signals appear directly on your price chart with confidence classifications. Each signal shows its strength level—HIGH, MEDIUM, or LOW—based on how many independent analytical factors agree on the trade direction. No guesswork, no subjective interpretation.
The real-time dashboard keeps you informed with 21 data points updating every tick: current market regime, trend state, momentum readings, oscillator values, and the evidence count supporting each direction.
Signal Classification
HIGH Confidence - Multiple analytical methods strongly agree. These setups show broad technical alignment across trend, momentum, and statistical measures.
MEDIUM Confidence - Solid agreement with most factors confirming. Core conditions are met with reasonable supporting evidence.
LOW Confidence - Early or developing setups. The primary trigger has fired but fewer confirming factors are present.
Built For Serious Traders
CSI Pro addresses common indicator frustrations:
Repainting - Signals only appear after the bar closes. What you see stays on your chart.
Signal Spam - Minimum bar spacing prevents clusters of redundant signals. One quality signal beats five noisy ones.
Static Thresholds - Adaptive calculations adjust to current volatility. The indicator reads the market, not just fixed levels.
Single-Timeframe Tunnel Vision - Multi-timeframe confirmation checks whether higher timeframes support the signal direction.
Visual Components
- Signal arrows with classification labels showing confidence percentage
- Information dashboard with real-time analytical readings
- EMA trend ribbons (20/50/200) for market structure context
- Adaptive trend line with directional color coding
- Kernel regression smoothed trend for noise reduction
Customization
Adjust signal sensitivity, display preferences, multi-timeframe settings, and analytical depth to match your trading style and timeframe. All parameters include descriptive labels—no cryptic abbreviations.
Parameters
Signal Quality & Timing
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Signal_MinimumBarSpacing
|5
|Required bars between signals
|Signal_WaitForBarClose
|true
|Non-repaint mode
|Signal_HideWeakSignals
|true
|Show only MEDIUM and HIGH
|Signal_HighEvidenceThreshold
|5
|Evidence for HIGH classification
|Signal_MediumEvidenceThreshold
|3
|Evidence for MEDIUM classification
Display Options
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Display_ShowInfoPanel
|true
|Show information dashboard
|Display_ShowSignalLabels
|true
|Show signal text labels
|Display_ShowTrendLines
|true
|Show EMA 20/50/200 lines
|Display_ShowBackgroundShading
|true
|Show regime color zones
|Display_ShowSupportResistance
|true
|Show key price levels
|Display_MaxLabelsOnChart
|500
|Maximum visible labels
Multi-Timeframe
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|MTF_EnableConfirmation
|true
|Enable MTF trend checking
|MTF_HigherTimeframe1
|H1
|First confirmation timeframe
|MTF_HigherTimeframe2
|H4
|Second confirmation timeframe
Analysis Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Fisher_Period
|10
|Primary oscillator lookback
|Fisher_ExtremeLevel
|1.5
|Signal trigger threshold
|Fisher_AutoAdjustForVolatility
|true
|Adaptive threshold adjustment
|ML_AnalysisDepth
|100
|Calculation depth in bars
|ML_HistoryBarsToLoad
|2500
|Historical bars to analyze
|AI_PerformanceMode
|false
|Faster loading, reduced depth
Component Toggles
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|AI_EnableKernelSmoothing
|true
|Kernel regression trend
|AI_EnableMarkovRegimes
|true
|Regime state detection
|AI_EnableEnsembleVoting
|true
|Multi-method consensus
|AI_EnableNeuralNetwork
|true
|Pattern recognition layer
|CEI_Enable
|true
|Cycle exhaustion analysis
|PRG_Enable
|true
|Reversal probability analysis
|MRO_Enable
|true
|Momentum regime analysis