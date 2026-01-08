Confluence Signal Intelligence Pro

CSI Pro - Confluence Signal Intelligence

A professional-grade trading signal system for MetaTrader 5 that analyzes market conditions across multiple dimensions to identify high-probability trade setups. CSI Pro cuts through market noise by requiring agreement among diverse analytical methods before generating a signal.

Works Best With Our Complete Suite

CSI Pro is designed to work alongside our companion indicators CSI Pro CEI (Cycle Exhaustion Index) and CSI Pro PRG (Probability Reversal Gauge), available separately. While CSI Pro functions as a standalone signal generator, adding CEI and PRG to separate chart windows provides visual confirmation of the momentum and reversal probability readings displayed in the dashboard.

What You Get

Clear buy and sell signals appear directly on your price chart with confidence classifications. Each signal shows its strength level—HIGH, MEDIUM, or LOW—based on how many independent analytical factors agree on the trade direction. No guesswork, no subjective interpretation.

The real-time dashboard keeps you informed with 21 data points updating every tick: current market regime, trend state, momentum readings, oscillator values, and the evidence count supporting each direction.

Signal Classification

HIGH Confidence - Multiple analytical methods strongly agree. These setups show broad technical alignment across trend, momentum, and statistical measures.

MEDIUM Confidence - Solid agreement with most factors confirming. Core conditions are met with reasonable supporting evidence.

LOW Confidence - Early or developing setups. The primary trigger has fired but fewer confirming factors are present.

Built For Serious Traders

CSI Pro addresses common indicator frustrations:

Repainting - Signals only appear after the bar closes. What you see stays on your chart.

Signal Spam - Minimum bar spacing prevents clusters of redundant signals. One quality signal beats five noisy ones.

Static Thresholds - Adaptive calculations adjust to current volatility. The indicator reads the market, not just fixed levels.

Single-Timeframe Tunnel Vision - Multi-timeframe confirmation checks whether higher timeframes support the signal direction.

Visual Components

Signal arrows with classification labels showing confidence percentage

Information dashboard with real-time analytical readings

EMA trend ribbons (20/50/200) for market structure context

Adaptive trend line with directional color coding

Kernel regression smoothed trend for noise reduction

Customization

Adjust signal sensitivity, display preferences, multi-timeframe settings, and analytical depth to match your trading style and timeframe. All parameters include descriptive labels—no cryptic abbreviations.

Parameters

Signal Quality & Timing

Parameter Default Description Signal_MinimumBarSpacing 5 Required bars between signals Signal_WaitForBarClose true Non-repaint mode Signal_HideWeakSignals true Show only MEDIUM and HIGH Signal_HighEvidenceThreshold 5 Evidence for HIGH classification Signal_MediumEvidenceThreshold 3 Evidence for MEDIUM classification

Display Options

Parameter Default Description Display_ShowInfoPanel true Show information dashboard Display_ShowSignalLabels true Show signal text labels Display_ShowTrendLines true Show EMA 20/50/200 lines Display_ShowBackgroundShading true Show regime color zones Display_ShowSupportResistance true Show key price levels Display_MaxLabelsOnChart 500 Maximum visible labels

Multi-Timeframe

Parameter Default Description MTF_EnableConfirmation true Enable MTF trend checking MTF_HigherTimeframe1 H1 First confirmation timeframe MTF_HigherTimeframe2 H4 Second confirmation timeframe

Analysis Settings

Parameter Default Description Fisher_Period 10 Primary oscillator lookback Fisher_ExtremeLevel 1.5 Signal trigger threshold Fisher_AutoAdjustForVolatility true Adaptive threshold adjustment ML_AnalysisDepth 100 Calculation depth in bars ML_HistoryBarsToLoad 2500 Historical bars to analyze AI_PerformanceMode false Faster loading, reduced depth

Component Toggles