MarketMind AI

Next-Generation Contextual Analysis for MetaTrader 5

Trade with the clarity of institutional-grade context.

MarketMind AI is a professional decision-support system designed to bridge the gap between raw technical data and actionable market intelligence.

Rather than generating signals or executing trades, MarketMind AI provides a structured, high-fidelity view of market conditions — enabling traders to make more informed discretionary decisions.





USER GUIDE AND ANALYSIS PIPELINE APPLICATION





System Architecture

MarketMind AI consists of two tightly integrated components:

Context Engine (MQL5 Expert Advisor)

Runs directly inside MetaTrader 5, monitoring price action and extracting high-resolution market data in real time.

Analysis Pipeline (Windows Desktop Application)

A complimentary external dashboard that performs advanced historical matching and AI-driven synthesis without slowing down your MT5 terminal.

Key Features

Adaptive Analysis Profiles

Seamlessly switch between professional frameworks including Balanced, Trend, Mean Reversion, Scalping, and Smart Money Concepts (SMC).

Smart Money Clarity

Automatically highlights institutional market structures such as liquidity pools (equal highs/lows), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and displacement.

Historical Context Analogues (KNN)

Uses K-Nearest Neighbors to identify historical market environments similar to the current one, offering a probabilistic view of how comparable conditions previously resolved.

Multi-Timeframe Integration

Built-in higher-timeframe alignment ensures lower-timeframe analysis remains contextually anchored.

Built-in higher-timeframe alignment ensures lower-timeframe analysis remains contextually anchored. AI-Driven Contextual Synthesis

Produces a concise, human-readable market narrative summarizing structural conditions, risks, and drivers.

(Powered by your own AI credentials — BYOK)

AI-Driven Contextual Synthesis

Institutional-style interface designed for structured information reveal, keeping MT5 responsive while handling intensive analysis externally.

Who Is MarketMind AI For?

Discretionary Traders

Who want to eliminate noise and see a unified, high-level market narrative.

SMC & Price Action Specialists

Who require rapid, objective identification of liquidity and value imbalances.

Modern Analysts

Who value historical context, probabilistic insight, and off-terminal processing efficiency.

System Requirements & Setup

Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Context Engine)

External Application: Analysis Pipeline (Windows desktop app)

Operating System: Windows 10 or Windows 11 (64-bit)

Windows 10 or Windows 11 (64-bit) AI Access: Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) model

Compatible with OpenAI, Anthropic (experimental), and Google Gemini (experimental)

Important Notice

MarketMind AI is an analytical tool only. It does not execute trades, manage positions, or offer financial advice.

The external Analysis Pipeline is a complimentary companion application designed to enhance performance and analytical depth without impacting MT5 stability.

All trading decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user.