Trade Risk Manager Pro

Trade Risk  Manager Pro (Trade Control Assistant Pro) - User Manual

1. Product Overview & Key Features

Trade Risk Manager Pro is an institutional-grade risk management panel developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Its core philosophy is to decouple "Trade Execution" from "Risk Control." By enforcing hard constraints, it helps traders overcome psychological weaknesses (such as holding losing trades, over-leveraging, or revenge trading) while providing a modern, seamless user experience.

A. Global Risk Takeover (Global Control)

  • Universal Management: Whether you place orders manually via mobile, use the MT5 One-Click Trading panel, or run other EAs, RiskManagerPro can manage all orders for the current symbol.

  • Enforcement: Once enabled, the EA continuously scans open positions. Any order without a Stop Loss (SL) or with parameters violating your rules will be immediately corrected.

B. Smart Single Trade Risk

  • Hard SL/TP (Server-Side): Immediately after an order is detected, the EA calculates and modifies the order's SL and TP on the broker's server. Your risk is capped even if your internet disconnects or MT5 crashes.

  • Dual Calculation Modes ($ / %):

    • Absolute Mode ($): Risk a fixed amount per trade (e.g., Max loss $50).

    • Percent Mode (%): Risk a percentage of Account Equity (e.g., Max loss 2% of Equity).

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Features a professional two-step logic: Activation Threshold + Trailing Distance, allowing profits to run while securing gains.

C. Account Circuit Breaker (Lockdown Mechanism)

  • Period Limits: Define maximum allowable loss for the Day or Week.

  • Hard Lockdown: If the loss limit is breached, the EA enters "Lockdown Mode":

    1. Immediately closes all open positions.

    2. Deletes all pending orders.

    3. Blocks New Trades: Any new order opened during the lockdown period will be closed instantly (millisecond reaction).

D. Portfolio Management

  • Equity Protection: Set a "Total Floating Loss" limit (e.g., -$200) to flatten the account if exposure gets too high.

  • Profit Taking: Set a "Total Floating Profit" target (e.g., +$500) to secure total portfolio gains.

  • Time Limit: Define a maximum holding time (e.g., 60 mins). Orders held longer than this are automatically closed to prevent "scalps turning into investments."

  • Exposure Limit: Limit the maximum total lots for Buy or Sell sides to prevent over-leveraging in one direction.

E. Modern UI & Interaction

  • Hot-Apply: Modifying a parameter in the panel and pressing Enter immediately recalculates and updates SL/TP for all existing orders.

  • Instant Unit Switch: Toggle between Value ($) and Percent (%) modes with a single click. Existing orders update immediately to reflect the new logic.

  • Bilingual: Native support for English and Chinese.

2. Operating Mechanism

Understanding the internal logic ensures you use the tool effectively.

1. Scanning & Takeover Engine

The EA operates using a hybrid of OnTick (price updates) and OnTimer (1-second intervals).

  • Global Control = True: The EA iterates through all live orders for the chart symbol.

  • Correction Logic: If a new order is found (e.g., placed via phone) with SL = 0 , the EA calculates the correct price based on your Single SL parameter (Amount or %) and sends an OrderModify request to the server instantly.

2. "Hot-Apply" Logic

Unlike traditional EAs that only apply settings to new orders, RiskManagerPro is dynamic.

  • Action: You change Single SL from $50 to $20 and press Enter.

  • Reaction: The EA triggers ApplyRiskToExistingPositions() . It recalculates the SL price for every open trade based on the new $20 risk and updates them on the server immediately.

3. Trailing Stop Algorithm

The trailing logic is precise and strictly non-retrospective (ratchet mechanism).

  • Trigger (Trailing Start): The feature remains dormant until the order's floating profit exceeds this value.

  • Distance (Trailing Dist): Once triggered, the SL moves to Current Price minus Distance .

    • Buy Orders: SL moves Up only.

    • Sell Orders: SL moves Down only.

4. Circuit Breaker State

The EA calculates Realized P/L (Today) + Floating P/L .

  • If Total Loss > Day Max Loss : RiskLockdown becomes true .

  • Effect: The dashboard turns into a "Gatekeeper," actively closing anything that tries to open until the server time resets (new day) or the user manually increases the limit.

3. Parameters Guide

Below is an explanation of all parameters available in the inputs tab or on the panel.

=== Basic Settings ===

Parameter Description Recommendation
Language Switch interface language (Chinese / English). User preference
Risk Unit Default calculation mode. Absolute ($) or Percent (%). Absolute (for beginners)
Global Control

True: Manages ALL orders for this symbol.


False: Manages only orders with matching Magic Number.

 True (Highly Recommended)
Magic Number ID to identify orders opened by this EA. Any integer
Bg Color / Font Size Customize panel appearance. Default

=== 1. Single Trade Risk ===

Controls logic for individual orders. Input 1 in % mode means 1% of Equity.

Parameter Description
Single SL Stop Loss. Set to 0 to disable. If set to 50 ($), the EA calculates the price where loss is $50 and sets Hard SL.
Single TP Take Profit. Set to 0 to disable. Works same as SL.
Trailing Start Activation Threshold. Trailing begins only when floating profit > this value.
Trailing Dist Following Distance. The distance the SL maintains behind the current price once activated.

Example: Start = 100, Dist = 30.

When profit hits $100, SL moves to lock in $70 profit (100 - 30). If price moves +$10, SL moves +$10.

=== 2. Total Position Risk ===

Controls the aggregate risk of all open positions for the current symbol.

Parameter Description
Total Float Loss Max Floating Loss. If total floating P/L drops below this (e.g., -$200), Close All is triggered.
Total Float Win Target Profit. If total floating P/L reaches this (e.g., +$500), Close All is triggered.
Max Lots One Way Net Exposure Limit. Limits total Buy volume or total Sell volume. Prevents adding too many positions in one direction.

=== 3. Period Limits (Circuit Breaker) ===

The ultimate safety net for your account.

Parameter Description
Day Max Loss Daily Stop Loss. Sum of (Today's Realized Loss + Current Floating Loss). Breaching this triggers Lockdown.
Week Max Loss Weekly Stop Loss. Same logic, calculated from the start of the week.
Max Hold Mins Time Limit. Maximum duration (in minutes) a trade is allowed to remain open. Excess time triggers closure.

4. Operation Workflow

  1. Installation: Drag the EA onto the chart. Ensure "Algo Trading" is enabled in MT5.

  2. Mode Selection:

    • Look at the button at the top of the panel: "Mode: Value $" or "Mode: Percent %".

    • Click to toggle. The logic for all existing trades will update immediately.

  3. Adjusting Parameters:

    • Click any input box on the panel (e.g., change StopLoss from 0 to 50).

    • CRITICAL: Press ENTER to confirm.

    • The EA will immediately process the new value and update orders.

  4. Trading:

    • Place trades using your preferred method (One-click, Mobile, etc.).

    • Watch the EA apply SL/TP automatically within milliseconds.

  5. Emergency Controls:

    • Close All (Red Button): Immediately closes all positions and deletes pending orders.

    • Close Win (Green Button): Immediately closes only profitable positions.

5. FAQ

  • Q: Why does my SL change back after I manually move it on the chart?

    • A: You have Global Control enabled and a value in Single SL . The EA is enforcing your rule. To manage SL manually, set Single SL to 0 on the panel.

  • Q: Why can't I open a new trade? It closes instantly.

    • A: You have likely hit your Day Max Loss , Week Max Loss , or Max Lots One Way limit. Check the "Daily P/L" or "Weekly P/L" on the monitor; if it's red and exceeds your limit, the EA is in Lockdown Mode.

  • Q: What does "Trailing Start" mean?

    • A: It is the minimum profit required to start the trailing stop. If you set it to $50, the trailing stop will not activate until the trade is at least $50 in profit.


おすすめのプロダクト
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
ユーティリティ
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — プロ向けトレーリングストップ管理（MT5） Trailing Stop Manager PRO は、MetaTrader 5 用のエキスパートアドバイザーであり、保有中のポジションに対するトレーリングストップ管理を自動化します。 口座内のすべてのポジション、またはシンボルおよび MagicNumber でフィルタリングされたポジションのみを対象に管理できます。 本 EA は、固定 pips ベースのトレーリング、ATR ベースのトレーリング、自動ブレークイーブン、部分決済、およびビジュアルダッシュボードを備えています。 ツールの目的 すべてのポジションに対するトレーリングストップ管理を標準化すること。 ブレークイーブンと市場環境に応じたトレーリングによって利益を保護すること。 シンボルや MagicNumber のフィルタを用いて、手動取引および他 EA の戦略の両方を管理すること。 統合ダッシュボードを通じてリアルタイムでポジション状態を監視できるようにすること。 主な機能 pips ベースのトレーリングストップ ：トレーリング
DYJMobileGamingTradingWinner
Daying Cao
エキスパート
DYJ MOBILE GAMING TRADING WINNER は、さまざまな端末（MOBILE PHONE、WEB、TRADINGVIEW、MT5）を使用して手動で取引し、EAによって自動的に処理されます。 モバイルトレーディングは、EAのさまざまなグリッドモード、頭皮モード、ヘッジアービトラージモード、および独立注文モードを使用して、手動でポジションを開くことができます。 EAは、モバイルオープニングのストップロスを自動的に設定できます。そして、携帯電話を使用して、グリッド、頭皮、ヘッジ注文を開きます。 EAは、完全自動取引を設定したり、自動および携帯電話の手動混合取引を設定したり、独立した携帯電話の手動取引を設定したりできます。 注文の方向が正しければ、TPは市場を離れます。 注文の方向が間違っている場合、EAはそれを敗北から勝ちに変えることができます。 EAはあらゆる外国為替ブローカーやあらゆる種類の取引に適しています。デリバティブブローカー合成口座インデックスと互換性があります EAは預金とレバレッジのサイズを制限しません。アカウントのレバレッジは500以上
AW Workpad MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
ユーティリティ
AW Workpad は、手動および半自動取引用に設計された多機能取引コントロール パネルです。保留中の注文、市場ポジションを管理し、幅広い統計データを提供するだけでなく、古典的な指標のグループの複数期間の分析を行うことができます。 このユーティリティは、次の 5 つのタブで表されます。 Positions, Pending, Close, Indicators, Info . 各タブには、注文や現在の市場状況に関する情報を処理するための独自の機能グループがあります。 MT4版→       ここ / 問題解決 ->   ここ   機能または利点: このユーティリティは、すべての時間枠と任意のシンボル (通貨、指数、石油、金属、株式) で機能します。 各パネルのすべての要素には追加のラベルが付けられており、任意の要素にカーソルを合わせるだけで表示されます。 AW Workpad 取引パネルには、柔軟な設定と直感的なパネル インターフェイスがあります。 最も必要なすべての機能を 1 つの製品に。 取引パネルのタブ: Positions - このタブでは、成行注文を操作および維持できます
ClickCloserExpress Panel
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
ユーティリティ
Category: Utilities → Trade Panels Version: 1.2 (auto-sizing buttons + adjustable font size) ClickCloserExpress is a super-lightweight panel for MetaTrader 5 that lets you close positions instantly by profit/loss, symbol, side (Buy/Sell), and magic number— without opening new trades or cluttering your chart. Perfect for manual/semi-auto management, scalping, and fast portfolio clean-ups. What it does One-click closing of: All positions. Profitable only or losing only . Symbol on chart o
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
ユーティリティ
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
Open Positions and Buttons
Paul, Matthieu Paturle
ユーティリティ
This EA will provide you with the amount of points once you open a position, being a sell or a buy. I use it instead of the profit, as this plays some tricks in my mind. You can also set up a Take Profit and/or a Stop Loss in the settings of the EA. The point calculation will only work with manual trade. Magic number is 0. You also have the possibility to create labels for + Haut, - Haut, - Bas, + Bas and some trendlines at a 45 or - 45 degree angle. Here are the settings : Settings  Choices
Trade Panel Pro MT5
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel Pro is a powerful and easy-to-use trading utility designed for traders who need fast execution, accurate position sizing, and complete risk management directly from the chart. Whether you scalp on the 1-minute chart or swing trade on the 4H, Trade Panel Pro gives you the tools to manage trades with confidence and precision — all in one clean interface. Price will double after 5 purchases. Grab this offer Key Features Fast Trade Execution Open Buy/Sell positions instantly from the pan
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
ユーティリティ
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
Risk Reward Management
Felix Bowi
ユーティリティ
Risk Reward Manager is Utilities to help you calculate exact profit and loss or Risk Reward Ratio based on your preference Risks. There is panel you can change at anytime. The panel shows : Volume per Trade (Editable). You can change the volume you desire. Percent per Trade (Editable). You can change the Percentage of your desire Risks. You can change to 1% Risk per Trade for Conventional Trading Strategy. Risk Reward Ratio (Editable). You can change any Risk Reward Ratio you want. 1:1,5 || 1:2
Object Synchronizer MT 5
Suthichai Rasithong
ユーティリティ
Object Synchronizer MT5 : Better focus/analysis of the price chart in many timeframes. Are you bored to save and load template many times for the same symbol for many chart timeframes? Here is the alternative. With this indicator, you enjoy creating objects across many charts, you can modify the same object in any chart, you can delete the same object in any chart. All objects you created/modified are always synchronized across all chart windows (with the same symbol). Save your time, you can fo
MT5 Trades To Telegram
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
ユーティリティ
The Trades To Telegram is a powerful and customizable trading assistant designed to bridge the gap between the MetaTrader 5 platform and the popular messaging app, Telegram. This bot serves as a crucial tool for traders, providing them with timely and accurate trading signals, alerts, and updates directly to their Telegram accounts. Key Features: Real-Time Signals: The bot monitors the MetaTrader 5 platform continuously, detecting trading signals, such as Opening/Closing of  buy/sell orders , a
Magic Keyboard MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
ユーティリティ
With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133386?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
ユーティリティ
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Indicator Automator EA
Fatih Klavun
ユーティリティ
Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate ANY trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
ユーティリティ
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Trailing with Levels
Igor Slepnev
ユーティリティ
The Trailing with Levels utility is designed for trailing a profitable position with different coefficients, depending on the degree of deviation of the current trading symbol from the opening price of the transaction. The closer the current price is to the trade opening price, the further the stoploss is set from the current price, and vice versa, if the current price is far from the trade opening price, the closer the stoploss is. Advisor options: TrailingStart - minimum distance as a pe
Hidden SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
ユーティリティ
Hidden SL-TP Manager for MT5 Protect Your Trades from Stop Hunting with Invisible SL/TP Levels Price: $30 USD What is Hidden SL-TP Manager? Hidden SL-TP Manager is an advanced MetaTrader 5 utility that creates invisible stop loss and take profit levels for your trades. While traditional SL/TP levels are visible to brokers and can potentially be targeted during market volatility, our stealth technology keeps your risk management strategy completely hidden. Key Features Complete Stealth Mode: Set
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
Entry Orders Pro
Tran Nhat Minh
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Pro Minimalist Trade Assistant : Focusing on Risk Management and Strict Trade Discipline for Each Trading Style The benefits of this Utility: 1.Intuitive Graphical Interface:  Take control with an excellent graphical dashboard featuring outstanding parameters for swift order execution. Enjoy a sleek and customizable interface with the option to switch between dark and light themes. 2.Support for Cultivating Trading Discipline Habits Adhering to your trading style is essential. Each Trading styl
Fast Trade MT5
Alexey Valeev
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
ユーティリティ
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
エキスパート
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Breakeven Bot
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
ユーティリティ
Optimize your trading management with Breakeven Bot, the essential tool for active traders managing multiple positions at once. No more wasting time manually adjusting your stops—one click is all it takes to secure your profits! Main Feature: ️ "BREAKEVEN" Button – Instantly set all profitable positions to breakeven and protect your gains quickly. ️ Customization Options: Set breakeven in pips or currency, depending on your preference. Choose whether breakeven should be at the entr
Close Orders With Keyboard Shortcut Hotkeys MT5
Thi Ngo
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
This is a utility that helps you close market orders and pending orders (optional), using keyboard shortcuts. For me,  it's more convenient and  faster  than clicking a button on the chart. You can set:  Keyboard Shortcut Hotkey: You can change and use most of the keys on the keyboard.   Key combination (Ctrl, Shift) also available in case you want to use  (Note that not all combinations work).  Magic Number  Symbol: All Symbol, or Current Chart Symbol, or Select Symbol List  Close Pending orde
MT5 Trading Assistant Panel
Ramadhan Omurana
ユーティリティ
Apart from psychology, another thing that makes traders successful is risk management. This utility helps the trader in risk management, order management, and monitoring the profits that are made within a certain period. The utility works on the forex market. inputs: The following are inputs that are required before an order is executed ·        Sl- this is the stop loss in pips. ·        Tip: this is the take profit in pips. ·        Risk%: the percentage of the equity that the user wants to ri
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
ユーティリティ
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Supporting for scapling XAUUSD
Kieu Quyen Ly
ユーティリティ
この EA は主に XAUUSD のスキャルピング用です。 目的   トレード管理から感情を排除 ― ポジションを自動で保護し、利益を確定させ、プレッシャーの下で難しい判断をする必要をなくします。 機能   ️ 自動ストップロス   直近の高値／安値＋バッファに基づいて SL を設定   手動配置のストレスなし   自動部分利益確定   ２モード：   固定移動：価格が X 動いた後 50% をクローズ   R 比率：1.2R の利益目標で 50% をクローズ   勝者を走らせながら利益を確保。   ️ ワンクリックボタン   すべてクローズ 売り／買い／利益／全て   オプション：時間でフィルター（直近 60分）   よくある問題を解決   早すぎる利益確定   神経質なストップ移動   感情的な判断   一貫性のないリスク管理   ️ キー設定   振り返り：20分（SL 設定用）   バッファ：0.2 ピップ 追加の安全   部分 %：50%（利益確定サイズ）   R 比率：1.2R（利益トリガー）   最適対象   感情的な干渉なし
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
ユーティリティ
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Market Sessions Time PRO
Juan Facundo Valdes
4 (2)
ユーティリティ
最大 7 つの市場セッション と 3 つの週の範囲 を チャート に表示し、完全にカスタマイズ可能 各セッションとレンジは表示または非表示にすることができ、各トレーダーのニーズに応じて特別な日中または週内の期間に合わせて調整できます 次のいずれかを使用してセッションの開始/終了時間を定義します。 GMT/UTC 時間（任意のタイムゾーンに調整可能） サーバー/ブローカー時間 (チャート時間)  現地時間（コンピュータの時間） PRO バージョンの機能 名前 : 各セッションと週の範囲を特定の名前で区別します 開始時刻と終了時刻を分単位で指定する : 時:分(HH:mm) または単に時間(HH) 形式で設定できます 週単位範囲の開始日と終了日:  週単位範囲の任意の曜日（日曜日から月曜日まで）間の期間を設定します GMT 時間のタイムゾーン オフセットを調整可能 : タイムゾーン オフセットを GMT 基準時間に設定すると、場所に応じて市場の基準時間を簡単に使用できます。 たとえば、ニューヨーク時間: GMT -5 Android 版または iPhone 版 MetaTrader ア
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 向け暗号資産チャートツール 概要 Crypto Charting for MT5 は、WebSocket を介して暗号資産の OHLC チャートデータをリアルタイムで提供します。複数の取引所に対応し、MT5 上で履歴データの自動更新が可能です。 機能 WebSocket によるリアルタイムデータ 自動履歴データ更新 接続障害時のスケジュール更新 全ての MT5 時間足に対応 OHLCV データ構成 ストラテジーテスターに対応 自動再接続機能付き 対応取引所 Binance、Bybit、OKX、KuCoin、MEXC、Gate.io、Bitget、XT.com 補足情報 ティックデータおよび板情報には、別製品の Crypto Ticks をご覧ください。 注意事項 DLL を使用していません。VPS に適しています。 Strategy Tester では WebRequest 機能は動作しません。 デモをご希望の場合は、MQL5 のプライベートメッセージでご連絡ください。 Full Documentati
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
X2 Copy MT5
Liubov' Shkandrii
ユーティリティ
革新的な X2 Copy MT5 で瞬時のトレードコピーを発見しましょう。わずか10秒のセットアップで、単一のWindowsコンピューターまたはVPS上のMetaTrader端末間でのトレード同期を、前例のない速度（0.1秒未満）で行う強力なツールを手に入れられます。 複数の口座を管理していても、シグナルをフォローしていても、戦略を拡大していても、X2 Copy MT5 は比類のない精度とコントロールであなたのワークフローに適応します。待つのはやめてください — 市場をリードする速度と信頼性でコピーを開始しましょう。今すぐ トライアル版 をダウンロードしてください。 *重要：MT4端末での作業には、別途 X2 Copy MT4 バージョンが必要です X2 Copy MT4/5 の設定と機能の説明 | X2 Copy トライアル版のインストール方法 特徴 高速コピー — 0.1秒未満でのトレード転送 すべてのコピータイプのユニバーサルサポート：MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 直感的なインターフェースで10秒で即時セットアップ 24時間年中無休の安定動
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel araç tek bir panelde — daha hızlı, güvenli ve verimli işlem yapın. Bu asistan; risk yönetimi, emir kontrolü, piyasa analizi ve pozisyon takibini tek bir güçlü arayüzde birleştirir. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel yatırımcılar için uygundur. Neden trader’lar bu aracı tercih ediyor Tek tıklamayla hızlı emir açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emirler: grid, OCO, gizli emirler, sanal S
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts：複数市場を監視し、重要なチャンスを見逃さない 概要 Custom Alerts は、複数の銘柄にまたがるトレードチャンスを一元的に監視したいトレーダーのためのダイナミックなソリューションです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power などの主要ツールと連携し、複数のチャートを切り替える手間なく、重要な市場変動を自動で通知します。ブローカーが提供するすべての資産クラスに対応しており、シンボルを入力する必要はありません。設定で資産クラスを選択するだけで、すぐにアラートを構成できます。 1. Custom Alerts がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 オールインワンの市場監視 • Custom Alerts は、為替、金属、暗号資産、指数、株式（ブローカーが対応している場合）からのシグナルを収集・統合します。 • 複数のチャートを切り替える必要がなくなり、明確で一元化された通知が得られます。 戦略に合わせたアラート構成 • ボリューム急増、通貨強弱の閾値、極端な価格変動など、目的に応じたアラート
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Easy Trade – シンプルかつ強力なスマートトレード管理 Easy Trade は、リスクを適切にコントロールし、スムーズな取引執行を実現したい MetaTrader ユーザーのためのオールインワン・トレードマネジメントソリューションです。 トレーダーの声をもとにゼロから設計された Easy Trade は、複数シンボルの取引を簡単に実行・監視・管理できるようにし、作業フローを複雑にしません。 手動スキャルピングでも、少数のセットアップを管理するポートフォリオでも、Easy Trade は賢明な判断と安定した成果に集中できるようサポートします。 ⸻ なぜ Easy Trade を使うべきか？ 精密なリスク管理：固定ロットサイズまたはパーセンテージによるリスク設定が可能。リアルタイムでリスクとリワード情報を確認。 バスケット型トレーリング：複数の取引の利益を監視。目標到達で部分利益を自動確保。 取引の自動記録：各取引をスクリーンショットで記録。ジャーナル記録やパフォーマンス分析に最適。 時限クローズ機能：指定日時での自動クローズ設定が可能。週末前や取引終了時に便利。 カス
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
ユーティリティ
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
作者のその他のプロダクト
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
インディケータ
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
インディケータ
AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel
Jingfeng Luo
エキスパート
Dom Book HeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel Professional-Grade Microstructure Lightning Trading Panel · User Manual Important Note: 1、As this is a heatmap, footprint map, and DOM trading panel tool based on EA, its demo version cannot function properly and only works in a live environment!  2、Enabling high-performance mode separates program operations and data retrieval, enabling multi-threaded operation without interference, completely resolving DOM manipulation lag issues under poor network cond
BinanceData
Jingfeng Luo
ライブラリ
After downloading this service program, it will be used as a service support program for Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel. Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel   download link： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/159414?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aDom+BookHeatMAP+Lightning+Trading+Panel Please first drag and drop the downloaded file to the corresponding service folder (` MQL5 \ Services `) in the MT5 data directory, and confirm that the file has been successfully pla
FREE
ProQuant Probability Map
Jingfeng Luo
インディケータ
ProQuant Probability Map: A Dual-Quant Prediction System to Navigate the Future Say goodbye to blind guessing. Let historical data be your compass. The ProQuant Probability Map is an advanced quantitative tool exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. Unlike traditional lagging indicators (such as RSI or MACD), it calculates historical price distribution probabilities in real-time, directly projecting a "Heatmap" of potential future price levels onto the right side of your chart. Version 7 introduc
Dom HeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel
Jingfeng Luo
ユーティリティ
Dom Book HeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel   Professional-Grade Microstructure Lightning Trading Panel · User Manual Important Note: 1、As this is a heatmap, footprint map, and DOM trading panel tool based on EA, its demo version cannot function properly and only works in a live environment!  2、Enabling high-performance mode separates program operations and data retrieval, enabling multi-threaded operation without interference, completely resolving DOM manipulation lag issues under poor network co
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信