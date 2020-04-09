Trade Risk Manager Pro

Trade Risk  Manager Pro (Trade Control Assistant Pro) - User Manual

1. Product Overview & Key Features

Trade Risk Manager Pro is an institutional-grade risk management panel developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Its core philosophy is to decouple "Trade Execution" from "Risk Control." By enforcing hard constraints, it helps traders overcome psychological weaknesses (such as holding losing trades, over-leveraging, or revenge trading) while providing a modern, seamless user experience.

A. Global Risk Takeover (Global Control)

  • Universal Management: Whether you place orders manually via mobile, use the MT5 One-Click Trading panel, or run other EAs, RiskManagerPro can manage all orders for the current symbol.

  • Enforcement: Once enabled, the EA continuously scans open positions. Any order without a Stop Loss (SL) or with parameters violating your rules will be immediately corrected.

B. Smart Single Trade Risk

  • Hard SL/TP (Server-Side): Immediately after an order is detected, the EA calculates and modifies the order's SL and TP on the broker's server. Your risk is capped even if your internet disconnects or MT5 crashes.

  • Dual Calculation Modes ($ / %):

    • Absolute Mode ($): Risk a fixed amount per trade (e.g., Max loss $50).

    • Percent Mode (%): Risk a percentage of Account Equity (e.g., Max loss 2% of Equity).

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Features a professional two-step logic: Activation Threshold + Trailing Distance, allowing profits to run while securing gains.

C. Account Circuit Breaker (Lockdown Mechanism)

  • Period Limits: Define maximum allowable loss for the Day or Week.

  • Hard Lockdown: If the loss limit is breached, the EA enters "Lockdown Mode":

    1. Immediately closes all open positions.

    2. Deletes all pending orders.

    3. Blocks New Trades: Any new order opened during the lockdown period will be closed instantly (millisecond reaction).

D. Portfolio Management

  • Equity Protection: Set a "Total Floating Loss" limit (e.g., -$200) to flatten the account if exposure gets too high.

  • Profit Taking: Set a "Total Floating Profit" target (e.g., +$500) to secure total portfolio gains.

  • Time Limit: Define a maximum holding time (e.g., 60 mins). Orders held longer than this are automatically closed to prevent "scalps turning into investments."

  • Exposure Limit: Limit the maximum total lots for Buy or Sell sides to prevent over-leveraging in one direction.

E. Modern UI & Interaction

  • Hot-Apply: Modifying a parameter in the panel and pressing Enter immediately recalculates and updates SL/TP for all existing orders.

  • Instant Unit Switch: Toggle between Value ($) and Percent (%) modes with a single click. Existing orders update immediately to reflect the new logic.

  • Bilingual: Native support for English and Chinese.

2. Operating Mechanism

Understanding the internal logic ensures you use the tool effectively.

1. Scanning & Takeover Engine

The EA operates using a hybrid of OnTick (price updates) and OnTimer (1-second intervals).

  • Global Control = True: The EA iterates through all live orders for the chart symbol.

  • Correction Logic: If a new order is found (e.g., placed via phone) with SL = 0 , the EA calculates the correct price based on your Single SL parameter (Amount or %) and sends an OrderModify request to the server instantly.

2. "Hot-Apply" Logic

Unlike traditional EAs that only apply settings to new orders, RiskManagerPro is dynamic.

  • Action: You change Single SL from $50 to $20 and press Enter.

  • Reaction: The EA triggers ApplyRiskToExistingPositions() . It recalculates the SL price for every open trade based on the new $20 risk and updates them on the server immediately.

3. Trailing Stop Algorithm

The trailing logic is precise and strictly non-retrospective (ratchet mechanism).

  • Trigger (Trailing Start): The feature remains dormant until the order's floating profit exceeds this value.

  • Distance (Trailing Dist): Once triggered, the SL moves to Current Price minus Distance .

    • Buy Orders: SL moves Up only.

    • Sell Orders: SL moves Down only.

4. Circuit Breaker State

The EA calculates Realized P/L (Today) + Floating P/L .

  • If Total Loss > Day Max Loss : RiskLockdown becomes true .

  • Effect: The dashboard turns into a "Gatekeeper," actively closing anything that tries to open until the server time resets (new day) or the user manually increases the limit.

3. Parameters Guide

Below is an explanation of all parameters available in the inputs tab or on the panel.

=== Basic Settings ===

Parameter Description Recommendation
Language Switch interface language (Chinese / English). User preference
Risk Unit Default calculation mode. Absolute ($) or Percent (%). Absolute (for beginners)
Global Control

True: Manages ALL orders for this symbol.


False: Manages only orders with matching Magic Number.

 True (Highly Recommended)
Magic Number ID to identify orders opened by this EA. Any integer
Bg Color / Font Size Customize panel appearance. Default

=== 1. Single Trade Risk ===

Controls logic for individual orders. Input 1 in % mode means 1% of Equity.

Parameter Description
Single SL Stop Loss. Set to 0 to disable. If set to 50 ($), the EA calculates the price where loss is $50 and sets Hard SL.
Single TP Take Profit. Set to 0 to disable. Works same as SL.
Trailing Start Activation Threshold. Trailing begins only when floating profit > this value.
Trailing Dist Following Distance. The distance the SL maintains behind the current price once activated.

Example: Start = 100, Dist = 30.

When profit hits $100, SL moves to lock in $70 profit (100 - 30). If price moves +$10, SL moves +$10.

=== 2. Total Position Risk ===

Controls the aggregate risk of all open positions for the current symbol.

Parameter Description
Total Float Loss Max Floating Loss. If total floating P/L drops below this (e.g., -$200), Close All is triggered.
Total Float Win Target Profit. If total floating P/L reaches this (e.g., +$500), Close All is triggered.
Max Lots One Way Net Exposure Limit. Limits total Buy volume or total Sell volume. Prevents adding too many positions in one direction.

=== 3. Period Limits (Circuit Breaker) ===

The ultimate safety net for your account.

Parameter Description
Day Max Loss Daily Stop Loss. Sum of (Today's Realized Loss + Current Floating Loss). Breaching this triggers Lockdown.
Week Max Loss Weekly Stop Loss. Same logic, calculated from the start of the week.
Max Hold Mins Time Limit. Maximum duration (in minutes) a trade is allowed to remain open. Excess time triggers closure.

4. Operation Workflow

  1. Installation: Drag the EA onto the chart. Ensure "Algo Trading" is enabled in MT5.

  2. Mode Selection:

    • Look at the button at the top of the panel: "Mode: Value $" or "Mode: Percent %".

    • Click to toggle. The logic for all existing trades will update immediately.

  3. Adjusting Parameters:

    • Click any input box on the panel (e.g., change StopLoss from 0 to 50).

    • CRITICAL: Press ENTER to confirm.

    • The EA will immediately process the new value and update orders.

  4. Trading:

    • Place trades using your preferred method (One-click, Mobile, etc.).

    • Watch the EA apply SL/TP automatically within milliseconds.

  5. Emergency Controls:

    • Close All (Red Button): Immediately closes all positions and deletes pending orders.

    • Close Win (Green Button): Immediately closes only profitable positions.

5. FAQ

  • Q: Why does my SL change back after I manually move it on the chart?

    • A: You have Global Control enabled and a value in Single SL . The EA is enforcing your rule. To manage SL manually, set Single SL to 0 on the panel.

  • Q: Why can't I open a new trade? It closes instantly.

    • A: You have likely hit your Day Max Loss , Week Max Loss , or Max Lots One Way limit. Check the "Daily P/L" or "Weekly P/L" on the monitor; if it's red and exceeds your limit, the EA is in Lockdown Mode.

  • Q: What does "Trailing Start" mean?

    • A: It is the minimum profit required to start the trailing stop. If you set it to $50, the trailing stop will not activate until the trade is at least $50 in profit.


Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Mais do autor
FREE
ProQuant Probability Map
Jingfeng Luo
Indicadores
ProQuant Probability Map: A Dual-Quant Prediction System to Navigate the Future Say goodbye to blind guessing. Let historical data be your compass. The ProQuant Probability Map is an advanced quantitative tool exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. Unlike traditional lagging indicators (such as RSI or MACD), it calculates historical price distribution probabilities in real-time, directly projecting a "Heatmap" of potential future price levels onto the right side of your chart. Version 7 introduc
Dom HeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel
Jingfeng Luo
Utilitários
Dom Book HeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel   Professional-Grade Microstructure Lightning Trading Panel · User Manual Important Note: 1、As this is a heatmap, footprint map, and DOM trading panel tool based on EA, its demo version cannot function properly and only works in a live environment!  2、Enabling high-performance mode separates program operations and data retrieval, enabling multi-threaded operation without interference, completely resolving DOM manipulation lag issues under poor network co
