Volume Steps Volume as OHLC candles

Volume Steps (Volume as OHLC candles)

Volume Steps displays volume as candlestick-style OHLC bars in a separate subwindow. Each candle compares current volume to the previous bar, making volume shifts and step-changes easier to read than standard histograms.

Key features:

  • Volume shown as OHLC candles (open = previous volume, close = current volume)

  • Selectable volume type: Tick Volume or Real Volume (if provided by the broker)

  • Two color modes:

    • Match price candle direction (bull/bear)

    • Independent: green/red based on current volume close vs previous volume close

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe in MetaTrader 5

This indicator is for analytical visualization and does not place trades.


