Volume Steps Volume as OHLC candles

Volume Steps (Volume as OHLC candles)

Volume Steps displays volume as candlestick-style OHLC bars in a separate subwindow. Each candle compares current volume to the previous bar, making volume shifts and step-changes easier to read than standard histograms.

Key features:

  • Volume shown as OHLC candles (open = previous volume, close = current volume)

  • Selectable volume type: Tick Volume or Real Volume (if provided by the broker)

  • Two color modes:

    • Match price candle direction (bull/bear)

    • Independent: green/red based on current volume close vs previous volume close

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe in MetaTrader 5

This indicator is for analytical visualization and does not place trades.


추천 제품
Aussenstab Markttechnik
Alexander Josef Zeidler
지표
This indicator shows external bars ("Aussenstäbe") in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish bars are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or outlines is also adjustable. Outside bars are mentioned e.g. by Michael Voigt in the book "Das große Buch der Markttechnik". All other candles are inner bars.
TrailGuardian Stealth Trade Manager
Sarp Gursoy
유틸리티
브로커의 스톱 헌팅을 이제 중단시키십시오! 가격이 정확히 손절매(Stop Loss) 지점만 건드리고 바로 유리한 방향으로 반전되는 상황에 지치셨습니까? 이는 종종 시장의 노이즈나 이른바 '스톱 헌팅(Stop Hunting)'으로 인해 발생합니다. TrailGuardian 은 청산 가격을 시장에 노출하지 않고 수익을 보호하도록 설계된 전문적인 '스텔스(Stealth)' 거래 관리 도구입니다. 내부적으로 가상의 손절매 라인을 생성하여, 실제 실행 순간까지 브로커가 귀하의 전략을 알 수 없도록 숨깁니다. ️ 주요 기능 인비저블(Stealth) 모드: 브로커 서버로 하드 스톱로스를 전송하지 않습니다. EA가 로컬에서 가격을 모니터링하다가 가격이 가상의 라인을 교차하는 정확한 순간에만 시장가 실행(Market Execution)으로 포지션을 종료합니다. 브로커는 귀하의 청산 지점을 볼 수 없습니다! 네팅 및 거래소(선물/주식) 최적화: 대부분의 트레일링 EA는 네팅(N
Simple Telegram Notification
Rian Rassetiadi
유틸리티
Simple Telegram Notification – Stay Informed on Your MT5 Trading Activity! Stay connected with your MetaTrader 5 trading activity using Simple Telegram Notification , the Expert Advisor that sends real-time notifications to your Telegram app whenever orders are opened, modified, or closed . Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll always be up-to-date with critical trading information. Key Features: Order Notifications : Receive instant Telegram alerts whenever an order is opened, mod
Rosy Pro Panel MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
유틸리티
Download DEMO here  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759772 An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a quick
Multi Pairs Trading MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
유틸리티
이 어드바이저는 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 쌍을 거래할 수 있는 대시보드입니다. 딸깍 하는 소리       열려 있는       선택한 쌍에 대한 주문을 여는 버튼입니다. 딸깍 하는 소리       닫다       선택한 쌍의 주문을 마감하는 버튼입니다. 주문 로트는 사용자가 입력한 번호입니다. 양수는 매수 주문에 해당하고, 음수는 매도 주문에 해당합니다. 일부 주문이 아닌 전체 주문을 종료하려면   닫기 버튼을   클릭하세요. 최종 조치는 티켓 번호에 따라 달라지지 않습니다. 매직 입력을 0으로 설정하면 어드바이저가 수동 주문 마감을 동시에 도와줍니다. 다른 Advisor의 매직으로 Entry Magic을 구성함으로써 Advisor는 다른 Advisor가 개설한 주문을 동시에 마감할 수 있습니다. 삼각형 울타리       단 한 번의 클릭으로. 거래 기호는 사용자 정의 가능합니다. 시장 관찰에서 가져오거나 사용자가 입력합니다. 반: Magic – 조언자의 매직 넘버입니다. MaxLo
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
유틸리티
이 도구를 사용하면 한 번의 클릭으로 열려 있는 모든 주문을 닫을 수 있습니다. "모두 닫기"를 클릭하기만 하면 됩니다. 수익성 있는 주문만 청산하려면 "수익성 있는 청산" 버튼을 클릭하세요. 클릭한 후 모든 변동 주문이 청산됩니다. 변동 손실이 있는 주문만 종료하려면 "손실 가능 청산" 버튼을 클릭하세요. 클릭한 후 변동 손실이 있는 모든 주문이 종료됩니다. 이 도구는 1년 동안 테스트를 거쳤으며 원클릭 포지션 청산 기능이 매우 완벽합니다. 포지션 청산은 적시에 이루어지며 지연 범위는 작습니다. 물론 지연은 귀하가 속한 지역 및 네트워크 환경과도 관련이 있습니다. 이에 주의하시기 바랍니다. 과거 데이터의 백테스트 과정에서 도구는 더욱 완벽하게 작동했으며 100개의 주문을 모두 마감하는 데 최대 0.495초밖에 걸리지 않았습니다. 실제 거래 과정에서 나의 최대 포지션 주문 수는 26개에 불과했고, 모든 포지션이 청산되는 데 걸리는 시간은 1.28초였습니다.
Harmonic Patterns Detector MT5
Zakri Bin Othman
5 (2)
지표
Leave a review for this product, and receive another "Free" product that you choose. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zakri/seller Harmonic Patterns Detector indicator draws harmonic patterns on chart. Harmonic patterns have a high hit-rate of around 80% and are excellent for trade entries. They are used as price reversal points. Some of them have a long history of usage and were created by famous traders like H. M. Gartley. Many harmonic patterns are included
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Lot Size Calculator Premium MT5
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
유틸리티
I started of as a complete novice in trading not understanding what a pip was, not understanding leverage or how to factor in risk to manage my trades. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and risk management. One thing I am not worried about though is getting the right volume to match the risk for each trade. Not too long after I began trading, I learned how to code to make m
Bate Hedging Indicator MT5
Zhao Yang Li
지표
The Beta index, also known as the Beta indicator, is one of the key reference indicators for hedging institutions. It allows you to measure the relative risk of individual assets, such as currencies and commodities, in comparison to market portfolios, cross-currency pairs, the U.S. dollar index, and stock indices. By understanding how your assets perform in relation to market benchmarks, you will have a clearer understanding of your investment risk. Key Features: Accurate Risk Assessment: The Be
Apex StopLoss Manager
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
유틸리티
Apex StopLoss Manager MT5 Script – Stop Loss Control Utility Overview Apex StopLoss Manager is a trade management script for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide precise, rule-based control over Stop Loss behavior on existing open positions . The script focuses on manual execution and accuracy. It does not use automated trading logic, does not open trades, and runs once per attachment . Core Functionality The script provides two independent Stop Loss control functions, both enabled only through exp
FREE
Trend Info
Vitalii Zakharuk
지표
By launching the Trend Info indicator, the user will see two lines and bars of different colors, which can change color to green during an uptrend, to red during a downtrend or to be yellow during an uncertainty. The indicator is based on the calculation of price values, in order to answer questions about what direction the trend is acting on the market at the moment and when this trend will end. The trader uses the Trend Info indicator to determine the market situation. This is a trending alg
Horizontal lines Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
유틸리티
Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant      IMPORTANT :     On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Horizontal line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart
CloseByPercentLossOrProfitTune
Konstantin Chernov
유틸리티
The CloseByPercentLossOrProfit Expert Advisor closes some positions as the total profit of loss for the entire account reaches a specified value. The profit or loss is specified as percentage of the account balance. In addition, the Expert Advisor can delete the pending orders. Allow AutoTrading before running the Expert Advisor. Instructions: Run the Expert Advisor on the chart. Input parameters: Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - the language of output messages (English, Rus
Clock Timezone
Jinsong Zhang
유틸리티
The script allows to easily watch the date and time of several cities selected by the user from more than 30 important cities all over the world. It also shows GMT, Server time and Local time. The cities on the screen are automatically sorted by the date and time. You can save your setting on the Inputs tab and use them in future. Notice: Daylight saving time is not considered.
Trade Condition Logger MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
유틸리티
The   Trade   Condition   Logger   is   an   essential   tool,   offering   crucial   insights   into: Current   swap   and   spread   values Automatic   logging   of   fluctuations   in   swap   values Logging spread   value   range over   time Optimise   spread   values for specific instrument Displays   a   comprehensive   summary   on   the   chart,   providing   traders   with   insights   into   trade   conditions.  Review trade conditions for your various   broker   accounts   enabling  
Strength Candles
Luis Paulo Rodrigues Pastor
지표
Indicator in histogram format, which is calculated using data on financial volume, tick volume and the body of the bar. It is possible to visualize moments where there was a large entry of volume, both financial and in ticks, and that the market managed to progress and advance in one direction (up or down) due to the size of the bar body, which is where there really was a victory for one side of the negotiation (buyers and sellers). By default, all bars in the indicator's histogram are colore
Correlation Analyzer
Oleg Peiko
유틸리티
This script analyzes all symbols in Market Watch for a set timeframe. The result is displayed on the Experts tab and in the specified file. For more convenient viewing and editing, the result is displayed in a csv file. For the calculation, the Pearson formula is used. The value of the correlation coefficient of pairs close to 1 means that the pairs move almost identically. A value close to -1 means that the pairs move in the same way. This tool will be useful to those who use hedging due to the
Chart Local Time for MT5
Rider Capital Group
4.5 (2)
지표
Display your Local Time on your charts Now available for MT5 with new features! Display your local time   instead of (or along with) MT5 server time. Display crosshair   to highlight current candle time. Automatically adjusts based on chart zoom (zooming in or out). Displays on every timeframe (M1 - Month, including all MT5 timeframes), and auto-adjusts as chart timeframe is changed. Handles special ½ hour time zones , such as India.  Renders   fast   (no lag) as you scroll charts. Custom
MT5 Alert Telegram Notifier Pro Version
Denis Adha
유틸리티
MT5 Alert Telegram Notifier PRO VERSION   is a specialized toolsdesigned for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. One of its key features is its ability to operate concurrently with Expert Advisors (EAs) on a single MT4 chart, combining the power of automated analysis with communication convenience. Sending Order Notifications to Telegram Groups or Channels:   This indicator has the capability to send real-time order notifications directly to the Telegram group or channel of your choice using the B
SUM Wave Entry MT5
Liu Ying Pei
지표
Lets dabble a bit into Elliot Waves. This is a simple indicator which tries to identify Wave 1 and 2 of Elliot Impulese Wave and then projects for Wave 3. Ratios are taken from below link:   https://elliottwave-forecast.com/elliott-wave-theory/   - Section 3.1 Impulse Wave 2 is 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, or 85.4% of wave 1 - used for identifying the pattern. Wave 3 is 161.8%, 200%, 261.8%, or 323.6% of wave 1-2 - used for setting the targets Important input parameters MaximumNumBars : To calculate
Binance Spot Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
3 (1)
유틸리티
You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
Symbol Changer Indicator
Oladimeji Ogunseye
지표
Symbol Changer Indicator This is a simple yet intuitive indicator.  The indicator provide easy navigation across various symbols and across different time frames all in a chart. The buttons are displayed on the main chart. It is flexible and easy to use with fast response speed. FEATURES         Use Custom Pairs : If set to true, load all the available symbols in the Market Watch. No means it loads the pairs selected below.     Pairs (Separated by Comma) : This enables selected pairs
Multi WilliamsPR MT5
Vladimir Pokora
지표
This tool monitors WilliamsPR indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The li
Alert Line Pro MT5
Hoang The Manh
5 (1)
지표
This is MT5 version, MT4 on this link: Alert Line Pro MT4 Alert line pro allows to make alert when price cross these objects:  Horizontal lines Trendline Price Zone (Rectangle) Alert when close current bar (have new bar) When the price crosses the alert lines, the software will sound an alarm and send a notification to the MetaTrader 5 mobile application. You need to settings your   MetaQuotes ID of MT5 apps to MetaTrader5 software to get notification to the mobile phone. Sound files must be pl
AW Metatrader to Telegram MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
유틸리티
귀하의 구독자가 귀하의 거래 터미널에서 귀하의 거래 이벤트를 놓치지 않도록 알림을 보내는 자동화된 시스템. 계정의 모든 거래 작업에 대해 Telegram 메신저에 알림을 보내는 유틸리티입니다. Telegram ->   HERE   / MT4 ->   HERE   의 채널에 유틸리티를 연결하는 단계별 지침 장점: 쉬운 설정과 자세한 설명, 조정 가능한 스크린샷을 보낼 수 있습니다. 이모티콘을 사용하여 사용자 정의 가능한 알림 텍스트, 오픈, 전체 또는 부분 마감에 대한 알림 조정 및 주문 수정, 기본적으로 알림을 보낼 때 텍스트 파일이 자동으로 다운로드되며, 대기 중인 주문의 배치 또는 삭제에 대한 알림 조정, 기호 및 매직 넘버로 편리한 필터링. 입력 변수: TELEGRAM BOT AND CHAT SETTINGS Telegram bot token - Enter the token number received after registering the bot in "BotFather" Te
Risk Control Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
유틸리티
Risk Control Utility MT5 designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order Tr
One Click Automatic Trend Line
Przemyslaw Adam Bednarz
지표
Save your time . Select area and the trend line will draw automatically . Draw a support and resistance line for the selected range with two mouse clicks .  If you need to, you can also draw a line for support and resistance based on separate areas. The resistance trend line is drawn based on the first and last highs inside the selected area; The support trend line is drawn based on first and last lows inside the selected area;
HotKey Trade
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
유틸리티
HotKey Trade is a fast-execution panel that lets you trade with just the press of a key. Open BUY (C), SELL (V), or close all (X) orders instantly, without menus or clicks. Additionally, you can adjust the lot size with the ↑↓ arrows and view P&L, margin, and lot size in real time. Ideal for scalpers, manual traders, and those who value speed. Key-based operation - P&L and margin display - Dynamic lot size control - Compatible with any symbol and timeframe Key to BUY (Default: C) Key to SELL (De
Summary Risk Target
Kholil Lurrohman
지표
The “Summary Risk Target” indicator is designed to show the total number of transactions made on a single pair. The transactions counted include active positions as well as pending orders . By setting a stop loss for each trade, this indicator displays the total potential risk (loss) that may be incurred. This helps traders easily understand their overall risk exposure without the need for manual calculations. Likewise, for take profit , if the TP level is defined—either in terms of pips or at a
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (58)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
지표
Power Candles – 모든 시장을 위한 강도 기반 진입 신호 Power Candles 는 Stein Investments의 검증된 강도 분석을 가격 차트에 직접 제공합니다. 가격 움직임에만 반응하는 대신, 각 캔들은 실제 시장 강도를 기준으로 색상화되어 모멘텀 형성, 강도 가속, 명확한 추세 전환을 즉시 파악할 수 있습니다. 모든 시장을 위한 단일 로직 Power Candles는 모든 거래 심볼 에서 자동으로 작동합니다. 현재 심볼이 Forex인지 비-Forex 시장인지 자동으로 감지하여 내부적으로 적절한 강도 모델을 적용합니다. Forex 및 Gold 는 FX Power Delta 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 100) 지수, 크립토 및 CFD 는 IX Power Strength 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 50) 필요한 강도 계산은 Power Candles에 완전히 내장되어 있습니다. 캔들 색상이나 신호 로직을 위해 추가 인디케이터는 필요하지 않습니다. 가격
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
지표
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 은 Smart Money Concepts(SMC)를 기반으로 개발된 실시간 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 트레이더가 시장 구조를 체계적으로 분석하고 전체적인 시장 방향을 더욱 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 시스템은 여러 시간대에서 반전 포인트(Reversal Points), 핵심 구역(Key Zones), 그리고 시장 구조(Market Structure)를 자동으로 분석하며, POI(Point of Interest), 노 리페인트(No Repaint) 신호, 자동 피보나치 레벨(Auto Fibonacci Levels)을 표시하여 되돌림(Pullback)과 반전 포인트를 정확하게 탐지할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 실시간 신호와 알림을 통해 가격이 핵심 구역에 진입하거나 해당 구역에서 반전 신호가 발생하는 순간을 놓치지 않도록 보조합니다. 더불어 이 시스템은 인디케이터와 신호 시스템을 하나로
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
지표
Smart Stop Indicator – 차트 위에서 직접 작동하는 지능형 스톱로스 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Indicator는 감이나 추측이 아닌 명확하고 체계적인 방식으로 스톱로스를 설정하고 싶은 트레이더를 위한 맞춤형 솔루션입니다. 이 도구는 클래식 프라이스 액션 논리(고점, 저점 구조)와 현대적인 브레이크아웃 인식을 결합하여 실제로 가장 논리적인 다음 스톱 레벨을 정확히 식별합니다. 추세, 박스권, 빠른 브레이크아웃 상황 등 어떤 시장에서도 인디케이터는 최적의 SL 구역과 상태(“new”, “broken”, “valid”)를 차트에 직접 표시합니다. 새로운 기능으로 SL 거리의 %ADR 표시가 추가되었습니다. 핵심 기능 자동 시장구조 기반 스톱 설정 • 시장 구조와 실시간 가격 움직임을 기반으로 의미 있는 스톱로스 레벨을 자동으로 탐지합니다. 스마트 브레이크아웃 감지 • 빠른 방향 변화나 돌파 상황에서도 불필요한 조기 스톱 조정을 강요하지 않으며 유연하게 반응합
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
지표
FX Levels: 모든 시장을 위한 뛰어난 정확도의 지지와 저항 간단 요약 통화쌍, 지수, 주식, 원자재 등 어떤 시장이든 믿을 만한 지지·저항 레벨을 찾고 싶나요? FX Levels 는 전통적인 “Lighthouse” 기법과 첨단 동적 접근을 결합해, 거의 보편적인 정확성을 제공합니다. 실제 브로커 경험을 반영하고, 자동화된 일별 업데이트와 실시간 업데이트를 결합함으로써 FX Levels 는 가격 반전 포인트를 파악하고, 수익 목표를 설정하며, 자신 있게 트레이드를 관리할 수 있게 돕습니다. 지금 바로 시도해 보세요—정교한 지지/저항 분석이 어떻게 여러분의 트레이딩을 한 단계 끌어올릴 수 있는지 직접 확인하세요! 1. FX Levels가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 뛰어난 정확도의 지지·저항 존 • FX Levels 는 다양한 브로커 환경에서도 거의 동일한 존을 생성하도록 설계되어, 데이터 피드나 시간 설정 차이로 인한 불일치를 해소합니다. • 즉, 어떤 브로커를 사용하
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
지표
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
지표
IX Power: 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장 통찰력을 발견하세요 개요 IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장의 강도를 분석할 수 있는 다목적 도구입니다. FX Power 는 모든 가용 통화 쌍 데이터를 사용하여 외환 쌍에 대해 가장 높은 정확도를 제공하는 반면, IX Power 는 기초 자산 시장 데이터에만 초점을 맞춥니다. 이로 인해 IX Power 는 비외환 시장에 이상적이며, 다중 쌍 분석이 필요하지 않은 간단한 외환 분석에도 신뢰할 수 있는 도구입니다. 모든 차트에서 매끄럽게 작동하며, 거래 결정을 향상시키기 위한 명확하고 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 1. IX Power가 트레이더에게 유용한 이유 다양한 시장 강도 분석 • IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 심볼의 강도를 계산하여 각 시장에 맞는 통찰력을 제공합니다. • US30, WTI, 금, 비트코인 또는 통화 쌍과 같은 자산을 모니터링하여 거래 기회를 발견
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
지표
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
지표
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
지표
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
제작자의 제품 더 보기
ATR Candles
Gabor Ludovic Schiefer
지표
ATR Candles (Average True Range as OHLC candles) ATR Candles visualizes Average True Range (ATR) in a separate subwindow using candlestick-style OHLC bars . Each candle represents the change in ATR from the previous bar, making it easy to see volatility expansion and contraction over time. Key features: ATR shown as OHLC candles (open = previous ATR, close = current ATR) Input: ATR period Two color modes : Match price candle direction (bull/bear) Independent: green/red based on current ATR close
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변