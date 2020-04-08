Volume Steps Volume as OHLC candles
- Gabor Ludovic Schiefer
- 版本: 1.0
Volume Steps (Volume as OHLC candles)
Volume Steps displays volume as candlestick-style OHLC bars in a separate subwindow. Each candle compares current volume to the previous bar, making volume shifts and step-changes easier to read than standard histograms.
Key features:
-
Volume shown as OHLC candles (open = previous volume, close = current volume)
-
Selectable volume type: Tick Volume or Real Volume (if provided by the broker)
-
Two color modes:
-
Match price candle direction (bull/bear)
-
Independent: green/red based on current volume close vs previous volume close
-
-
Works on any symbol and timeframe in MetaTrader 5
This indicator is for analytical visualization and does not place trades.