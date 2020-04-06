Gold ai predator

Smart Hedging • Controlled Grid • 4 Integrated Strategies

GOLD AI PREDATOR is a next-generation automatic trading robot, developed with the help of top artificial intelligences (Grok, ChatGPT, Claude, DeepSeek) and specifically optimized for gold (XAUUSD).

It integrates a hedging system, grid management, and offers 4 different strategies that you can select with one click.

Its goal: to allow you to follow gold's movements while benefiting from risk management tools — automatic lot size calculation (or fixed), trailing stop, configurable daily profit target, and automatic closure in case of excessive loss.

The 4 Offered Strategies



Simply choose the strategy that best fits current market conditions:

  • Strategy 1 – Bull/Bear + RSI: Detects powerful bullish or bearish impulses using strength indicators and RSI.
  • Strategy 2 – Imbalance: Captures price imbalances to enter on explosive movements typical of gold.
  • Strategy 3 – S/R Zones + Volume Profile: Identifies pivot levels and volume zones to anticipate bounces and breakouts.
  • Strategy 4 – Mean Reversion Bollinger + RSI: Profits from mean reversion when gold moves too far from the bands with extreme RSI.

Advanced Features

Here are the main tools that make GOLD AI PREDATOR comprehensive and adaptable:

  • Smart Hedging: The robot can gradually open opposite positions to partially hedge risk during adverse trends, thus limiting the drawdown magnitude.
  • Controlled Grid: Up to 9 levels with a fixed step and automatic closure as soon as the basket reaches the target profit.
  • Risk Management: Automatic lot size calculation based on the chosen risk percentage, trailing stop.
  • Daily Target: Automatic stop of new entries once the daily profit target is reached.
  • Anti-Loss Protection: Closure of all positions if the loss exceeds the defined threshold, with the option to pause or stop permanently.
  • Time and Day Filters: Trading only during your chosen hours and desired days of the week.
  • Integrated Information Panel: Real-time tracking of equity, drawdown, daily profit, open positions, spread, robot status, etc.

Recommended Settings

For optimal use, we recommend:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Account Type: Hedging only
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Recommended Timeframe: M15 or M30
  • Minimum Recommended Capital: $1000 USD

An automated and flexible Expert Advisor, designed to trade gold (XAUUSD) in a structured manner, with integrated risk management tools.

Interested in a robot dedicated to gold?

Disclaimer:
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading on financial markets involves significant risks of capital loss. The results presented (backtests or live accounts) do not constitute any guarantee of future profits. It is recommended to test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before any use on a live account and to adapt the settings to your risk profile.

