Timty Gold Sniper
- エキスパート
- Timothy Ogunlade
- バージョン: 5.0
- アクティベーション: 5
1. Precision Trading on Gold (XAUUSDm)
-
Designed for micro or mini gold trading, adaptable to most broker symbols.
-
Operates on the 15-minute chart (M15), ensuring frequent trade opportunities while staying responsive to market changes.
2. Smart Signal Generation
-
Uses a weighted scoring system combining multiple technical indicators for reliable signals:
-
EMA Trend (50 vs 200): Detects strong trends (golden/death crosses).
-
RSI (14): Identifies overbought/oversold conditions for timely buy/sell entries.
-
MACD (12,26,9): Confirms momentum direction.
-
-
Signals are scored and combined to calculate a “Chance” percentage, ensuring only high-confidence trades are taken.
-
Trades are executed only when at least two indicators align strongly, reducing false signals.
3. Adaptive Entry Filters
-
Avoids trading in low-volatility periods using ATR-based filters for different sessions (Asian, London, NY).
-
Limits trading to one open position at a time with a 5-minute cooldown, helping manage risk and prevent overtrading.
4. Aggressive, Yet Controlled Risk Management
-
Stop Loss: Wide, based on 3× ATR to allow for market volatility.
-
Take Profit: Quick scalping targets (~0.25× ATR), enabling fast gains.
-
Lot sizing: Flexible — fixed lots or percentage-based risk management.
5. Reliable Execution
-
Trades are triggered only at the start of a new 15-minute bar.
-
Uses market orders with 50-point slippage tolerance for smooth, timely entries.
6. Key Advantages
-
High-confidence signals: Weighted scoring reduces poor entries.
-
Session-aware trading: Avoids low-volatility periods and maximizes trade potential.
-
Fast scalp profits: Aggressive TP allows for frequent, small wins while maintaining risk controls.
-
Flexible & customizable: Timeframes, risk levels, and lot sizing are adjustable to suit any trader’s style.