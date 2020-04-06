Timty Gold Sniper

Timty Gold Sniper

1. Precision Trading on Gold (XAUUSDm)

  • Designed for micro or mini gold trading, adaptable to most broker symbols.

  • Operates on the 15-minute chart (M15), ensuring frequent trade opportunities while staying responsive to market changes.

2. Smart Signal Generation

  • Uses a weighted scoring system combining multiple technical indicators for reliable signals:

    • EMA Trend (50 vs 200): Detects strong trends (golden/death crosses).

    • RSI (14): Identifies overbought/oversold conditions for timely buy/sell entries.

    • MACD (12,26,9): Confirms momentum direction.

  • Signals are scored and combined to calculate a “Chance” percentage, ensuring only high-confidence trades are taken.

  • Trades are executed only when at least two indicators align strongly, reducing false signals.

3. Adaptive Entry Filters

  • Avoids trading in low-volatility periods using ATR-based filters for different sessions (Asian, London, NY).

  • Limits trading to one open position at a time with a 5-minute cooldown, helping manage risk and prevent overtrading.

4. Aggressive, Yet Controlled Risk Management

  • Stop Loss: Wide, based on 3× ATR to allow for market volatility.

  • Take Profit: Quick scalping targets (~0.25× ATR), enabling fast gains.

  • Lot sizing: Flexible — fixed lots or percentage-based risk management.

5. Reliable Execution

  • Trades are triggered only at the start of a new 15-minute bar.

  • Uses market orders with 50-point slippage tolerance for smooth, timely entries.

6. Key Advantages

  • High-confidence signals: Weighted scoring reduces poor entries.

  • Session-aware trading: Avoids low-volatility periods and maximizes trade potential.

  • Fast scalp profits: Aggressive TP allows for frequent, small wins while maintaining risk controls.

  • Flexible & customizable: Timeframes, risk levels, and lot sizing are adjustable to suit any trader’s style.


