Crude Oil Robot MT5

4.75

The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market, such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical Risk, Arabian Silence Hours, and Trade Following News. These advanced tools allow the robot to react to real market drivers, giving it a significant edge over any competitor. In addition, it includes all essential and proven features like take profit, stop loss, position management, grid strategy as well as advanced safety and risk control settings. This makes it a versatile and powerful tool for traders focused on the oil market. If you're serious about trading oil – Crude Oil Robot is the only choice. The best OIL trading robot in the world, built to truly understand this market. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything.

The discounted price is $999 until 31 December 2025. The price without a discount is $1999.

After purchasing or renting Crude Oil Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (Bitcoin Robot Grid, DS Gold Robot or Gold Indicator)

Features:

  • News filter
  • All updates for free
  • Popular XTIUSD pair or any crude instrument
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Quick installation, only few parameters needs to be changed
  • Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
  • Exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market, such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical Risk, Arabian Silence Hours, and Trade Following News. 

Parameters:

  • Lots
  • Take profit pips
  • Take profit currency
  • Stop Loss pips
  • Stop Loss currency
  • Volatility Anomaly Filter
  • Geopolitical Risk Engine
  • Arabian Silence Hours
  • Trade Following News
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • News Filter - activation of news filter for blocking new trades
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the history
  • Report For USD (true/false) - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
  • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes - 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
  • Trading days and Hours - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Friday and change the trading hours or select that EA works 24/7
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions. All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

How to properly test the COR in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 3000 or any other amount, a custom date, select Every tick, Lots 0.50 or more, and choose a Leverage 1:100 or more, then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester. If you set a lower leverage, the result will be a little worse, whereas if you were to use a higher leverage the result would be better. 

How do I start:
After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA. Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the WTIUSD set everything according to the manual and that's it. The Crude Oil Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: XTIUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.50
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 3000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 2.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $999, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.

レビュー 12
Fares3D
331
Fares3D 2025.09.02 14:40 
 

I have purchased many EA's from this developer. This should work great as the others. Excellent support team if you face any problems.

superusdc
66
superusdc 2025.09.01 18:36 
 

So, I'm satisfied with the Crude Oil Robot. I first tested it with a small amount of real money and then gradually increased the lot size. So far, I've been making good profits of about $100 a day. I don't want to risk more, but it's enough for me. One of the best; my desired take-profit price is usually reached after two hours.

nataworld
220
nataworld 2025.08.29 19:41 
 

I have recently purchased this EA and the performance on demo has been nothing short from the BT results. I will run on live account and be back with an honest and fair review. The support team has been efficient with clarity shared on grey areas.

