AurumTrend EA

**AurumTrend EA: Your Automated Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Companion**

Unlock the power of consistent and effortless trading with AurumTrend EA, an Expert Advisor specifically engineered for steady trend following on Gold (XAUUSD) within the MetaTrader 5 platform. Leveraging a robust Simple Moving Average (SMA) strategy, AurumTrend EA intelligently analyzes the market and executes Buy/Sell trades based on candle closes, providing you with a calm and effective automated trading experience.

**Why Choose AurumTrend EA?**
* **Reliable Trend-Following Strategy:** Utilizes SMA to identify the primary trends in Gold.
* **Intelligent Risk Management:** Allows you to set a precise Risk Percentage (% Risk) to safeguard your account from unexpected volatility.
* **Professional MQL5 Design:** Built with the official Trade.mqh library for fast and efficient trade execution.
* **No Martingale or High-Risk Strategies:** A clean, straightforward approach free from aggressive risk.
* **Ease of Use:** Simple and direct setup – just attach the EA to your XAUUSD chart.
* **Trade-Ready:** Once activated, it autonomously analyzes and opens trades.

**Key Features:**
* **Flexible Money Management:** Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit settings in points.
* **New Bar Filter:** Ensures only one trade is attempted at the start of each candle, preventing over-trading.
* **Magic Number:** Protects your trades and prevents interference with manual orders or other EAs.
* **Customizable Parameters:** Adjust the Moving Average Period and Timeframe to match your trading style.

**AurumTrend EA** is the perfect tool for traders seeking a stable and reliable automated solution for Gold trading, focusing on capital preservation and systematic profit generation.

**Start Trading Gold Smarter Today!**


**AurumTrend EA: مستشارك الآلي للتداول على الذهب (XAUUSD)**


اكتشف قوة التداول المريح والمربح مع AurumTrend EA، الإكسبيرت المصمم خصيصاً لمتابعة اتجاهات الذهب (XAUUSD) بثبات وموثوقية على منصة MetaTrader 5. بناءً على استراتيجية المتوسط المتحرك (SMA)، يحلل AurumTrend EA السوق بذكاء ويقوم بفتح صفقات الشراء والبيع بناءً على إغلاق الشموع، ليوفر لك تجربة تداول آلية هادئة وفعالة.


**لماذا تختار AurumTrend EA؟**

* **استراتيجية اتجاهية موثوقة:** يعتمد على المتوسط المتحرك (SMA) لتحديد الاتجاهات الرئيسية للذهب.

* **إدارة مخاطر ذكية:** يتيح لك تحديد نسبة مخاطرة دقيقة (% Risk) لحماية حسابك من التقلبات المفاجئة.

* **تصميم ميتاتريدر 5 (MQL5) احترافي:** تم بناء الكود باستخدام مكتبة Trade.mqh لضمان التنفيذ السريع والفعال للصفقات.

* **لا يوجد مارتينجال أو مضاعفات:** استراتيجية نظيفة وخالية من المخاطر العالية.

* **سهولة الاستخدام:** إعداد بسيط ومباشر، فقط قم بتوصيل الإكسبيرت بشارت XAUUSD.

* **جاهز للتداول:** بمجرد تفعيله، يقوم بالتحليل وفتح الصفقات تلقائياً.


**الميزات الرئيسية:**

* **إدارة مالية مرنة:** إعدادات مخصصة لـ Stop Loss و Take Profit بالنقاط.

* **فلتر الشمعة الجديدة:** يضمن فتح صفقة واحدة فقط عند بداية كل شمعة لتجنب التكرار.

* **Magic Number:** لحماية صفقاتك ومنع تداخلها مع الصفقات اليدوية أو أي إكسبيرت آخر.

* **قابل للتخصيص:** يمكنك تعديل فترة المتوسط المتحرك (MA Period) والفريم الزمني (MA Timeframe) ليناسب أسلوبك.


**AurumTrend EA** هو الأداة المثالية للمتداولين الذين يبحثون عن حل آلي مستقر وموثوق لتداول الذهب، مع التركيز على الحفاظ على رأس المال وتحقيق الأرباح بشكل منهجي.


**ابدأ تداول الذهب بذكاء اليوم!**

