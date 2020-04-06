**AurumTrend EA: Your Automated Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Companion**





Unlock the power of consistent and effortless trading with AurumTrend EA, an Expert Advisor specifically engineered for steady trend following on Gold (XAUUSD) within the MetaTrader 5 platform. Leveraging a robust Simple Moving Average (SMA) strategy, AurumTrend EA intelligently analyzes the market and executes Buy/Sell trades based on candle closes, providing you with a calm and effective automated trading experience.





**Why Choose AurumTrend EA?**

* **Reliable Trend-Following Strategy:** Utilizes SMA to identify the primary trends in Gold.

* **Intelligent Risk Management:** Allows you to set a precise Risk Percentage (% Risk) to safeguard your account from unexpected volatility.

* **Professional MQL5 Design:** Built with the official Trade.mqh library for fast and efficient trade execution.

* **No Martingale or High-Risk Strategies:** A clean, straightforward approach free from aggressive risk.

* **Ease of Use:** Simple and direct setup – just attach the EA to your XAUUSD chart.

* **Trade-Ready:** Once activated, it autonomously analyzes and opens trades.





**Key Features:**

* **Flexible Money Management:** Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit settings in points.

* **New Bar Filter:** Ensures only one trade is attempted at the start of each candle, preventing over-trading.

* **Magic Number:** Protects your trades and prevents interference with manual orders or other EAs.

* **Customizable Parameters:** Adjust the Moving Average Period and Timeframe to match your trading style.





**AurumTrend EA** is the perfect tool for traders seeking a stable and reliable automated solution for Gold trading, focusing on capital preservation and systematic profit generation.



