Titanium Algo Guard Pro

​اسم المنتج: Titanium Algo Guard Lite (مجاني)
​الوصف:
روبوت تداول آلي مصمم خصيصاً للمتداولين الذين يبحثون عن الأمان والاستقرار. يعتمد "Titanium Algo Guard" على استراتيجية تداول ذكية تعتمد على حركة السعر (Price Action) مع نظام صارم لإدارة المخاطر لضمان حماية حسابك من التقلبات العنيفة.
​المميزات الرئيسية:
​إدارة مخاطر متقدمة: يقوم الروبوت بحساب حجم اللوت تلقائياً بناءً على رصيد حسابك ليتوافق مع شروط البروكر.
​حماية من "Stop Out": نظام ذكي يمنع استنزاف الهامش ويضمن بقاء الحساب آمناً حتى في أصعب ظروف السوق.
​سهولة الاستخدام: لا يتطلب إعدادات معقدة، فقط قم بتركيبه على الزوج المفضل لديك (يفضل EURUSD) وسيبدأ العمل فوراً.
​تداول آمن: يفتح صفقة واحدة فقط في كل مرة لتجنب التعرض الزائد للمخاطر.
​متوافق مع الذهب والعملات: تم تحسين الكود ليعمل بكفاءة على الذهب (XAUUSD) والعملات الرئيسية.
​نصيحة للاستخدام: يفضل استخدامه على إطار الساعة (H1) لزوج EURUSD أو الإطار اليومي (D1) للذهب.
​ثالثاً: الوصف بالإنجليزية (English Description)
​Product Name: Titanium Algo Guard Lite (FREE)
​Description:
Titanium Algo Guard is a robust automated trading solution designed for traders who prioritize safety and account longevity. It employs a sophisticated price action strategy combined with a strict risk management framework to protect your equity from market volatility.
​Key Features:
​Smart Risk Management: Automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on your account balance and broker requirements.
​Stop-Out Protection: Built-in safeguards to prevent margin exhaustion, keeping your account safe during high volatility.
​Plug & Play: No complex configurations needed. Simply attach it to your favorite pair (Optimized for EURUSD) and let it work.
​One Trade at a Time: Focuses on quality over quantity, ensuring your account is never over-leveraged.
​Multi-Asset Compatibility: Expertly coded to handle both Major Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD).
​Best Performance:
​Timeframe: H1 or D1.
​Symbol: EURUSD, XAUUSD.
​Account Type: Any (Hedging recommended).
フィルタ:
245237776
236
245237776 2025.12.22 11:04 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
1155
開発者からの返信 Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed 2025.12.22 11:37
​"Hello my friend! A huge thank you for your incredible support and the 5-star rating! It’s users like you who inspire us to keep pushing the boundaries of trading technology.
​Titanium Guard Algo Pro (the engine behind this work) was built with one core mission: Absolute Safety. I am confident that its 'Neuro-Shield' logic will provide the stability you're looking for.
​Please test it thoroughly, and if you have any feedback or need a custom .set file for a specific pair, don't hesitate to send me a private message. I’m here to ensure you have a professional experience.
​Welcome to the elite circle of Titanium users! Happy trading!"
レビューに返信