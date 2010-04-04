Scale in points per bar
- インディケータ
- Vitaliy Kostrubko
- バージョン: 1.11
(Special New Year promotion - free price!)
The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot)
in the upper right corner of the chart.
The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed!
(This is very convenient when planning screenshots).
In Settings:
- Change language (Russian/English),
- font size of the displayed text,
- text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directions.
- (calculated as: "font size * coefficient")