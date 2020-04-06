







Grid Balance Pro – Smart Grid & Safe Rebalance System





Grid Balance Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for the M5 Timeframe. It combines the power of a dynamic Grid Strategy with a unique "Safe Rebalance" mechanism. Instead of simply holding losing positions, the EA actively uses profits from winning trades to reduce the risk of losing orders.





✅ READY TO USE: The default settings are already optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe. You can start backtesting or trading immediately without complex setup.





📢 TRY THE DEMO: We strongly recommend downloading the FREE Demo version first to test the performance and understand the strategy.





🔥 Key Features

1. Safe Rebalance Strategy: The core feature that distinguishes this EA. It intelligently closes winning trades and uses that profit to partially close or reduce losing positions, keeping the drawdown under control.





2. Smart Grid Logic: Uses a dynamic distance calculation to place orders at optimal levels, suitable for market volatility.





3. News Filter System: Built-in time filters to avoid opening new trades during high-impact news hours (Manual Time Input).





4. Advanced Money Management:

- Auto Lot: Automatically calculates lot size based on your Equity.

- Equity Stop Loss: A hard stop to protect your capital if drawdown exceeds your limit (e.g., 30%).





5. Drawdown Reduction (Plan B):

- Pair Close: Closes the highest buy and lowest sell together when in profit to reduce total volume.

- Sniper Mode: Targets and closes specific orders to optimize the portfolio.





6. Dashboard Panel: A clean, informative panel displaying real-time profit, drawdown, and system status with manual control buttons.









⚙️ Recommendations

- Timeframe: M5 (Optimized for 5-minute charts)

- Account Type: Hedging account is REQUIRED (Netting accounts are not supported)

- Minimum Deposit: Recommended $1,000 for Safe Mode settings

- VPS: A VPS with low latency is recommended for optimal performance









🚀 How to Start

1. Attach the EA to a chart (e.g., XAUUSD on M5).

2. Set "Use Auto Lot" to true for automatic sizing, or set your fixed lots.

3. Configure the News Filter times according to your broker's server time.

4. Enable AutoTrading and enjoy!









❤️ We Need Your Feedback!

Your satisfaction is our priority. If you find this tool useful, please leave a Rating and Review. Your feedback and suggestions are incredibly valuable and will help us improve Grid Balance Pro in future updates.





🔗 Follow my other products and updates here: