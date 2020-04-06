English Description

aNa Magic ATR EA – Dashboard and Signals (MT5)

ATR-based SL/TP (TP1–TP3), EMA200 trend filter, RSI gate, clean on-chart dashboard and segmented guide lines. MagicNumber support for multi-EA setups.

What it does

This Expert Advisor automates entries and risk targets using ATR. It filters the market with EMA(200) and an RSI range to avoid low-quality trades. A compact dashboard shows entry, TP1-TP3 and SL for both long and short. Lines are drawn as short segments (not full-width) to keep the chart clean.

Key Features

ATR-based targets: TP1 / TP2 / TP3 and stop loss

EMA(200) trend filter and RSI gate (configurable)

Buy/Sell guide lines with limited bar length (clean chart)

On-chart Dashboard with current values and status

MagicNumber input to run alongside other EAs

Works on any symbol and timeframe (tested on XAUUSD, FX majors)

Auto/Manual trading switch

Inputs (main)

AutoTrade : true/false

MagicNumber : unique number for this EA

Lots : fixed lot size

ATRPeriod (default 50)

Risk multipliers : ATR for SL, TP1, TP2, TP3

MA1/MA2 periods (default 50/200), MA method

RSI period / min / max (gate zone)

Use EMA200 filter : true/false

Segment lengths : bars for Buy and Sell guide lines

Panel positions/colors and cosmetic options

(Full input list is visible in the “Inputs” screenshot.)

How to Use

Attach the EA to a chart. Set MagicNumber (unique per symbol/instance). Choose lot size and ATR multipliers for SL/TPs. Leave Use EMA200 filter = true for trend following. Enable AutoTrade to allow orders, or keep it off for display-only.

Recommended / Notes

Symbols: XAUUSD and FX majors; crypto CFDs may require sending market orders without SL/TP first, then modifying (broker rule).

Timeframes: M15–H4.

For multi-EA: use distinct MagicNumber and/or comment.

Backtest Tips

Use Every tick based on real ticks when possible.

For crypto symbols that refuse SL/TP on entry, test with “send first, modify later”.

Check broker Stops level and Volume step/min in symbol specification.

Limitations

No martingale, grid or news trading.

EA does not guarantee profit; performance depends on market conditions and broker settings.

Change Log (short)

v1.03.004: Stable segmented lines, TF clean-up, Sell enabled, MagicNumber, dashboard improvements.

Support

Questions or issues? Send me a message via MQL5. I respond with setup guidance and input presets.

Keywords: MT5, Expert Advisor, ATR, EMA, RSI, dashboard, multi-TP, magic number, clean chart, segmented lines, risk, XAUUSD, FX

คำอธิบาย ภาษาไทย

aNa Magic ATR EA – Dashboard and Signals (MT5)

EA จัดการเข้าออกด้วย ATR (TP1–TP3 + SL), กรองเทรนด์ด้วย EMA200 และ RSI มีแดชบอร์ดบนกราฟและเส้นไกด์แบบสั้นไม่รกจอ รองรับ MagicNumber เพื่อรันคู่กับ EA อื่น

จุดเด่น

คำนวณ SL/TP จาก ATR, ตั้งค่าได้

ฟิลเตอร์ EMA200 + RSI ลดสัญญาณคุณภาพต่ำ

เส้นไกด์แบบ “segment” จำกัดจำนวนแท่ง ดูสบายตา

Dashboard แสดง Entry/TP/SL ทั้งฝั่ง Buy/Sell

ใช้ได้กับหลายกราฟ หลายสัญลักษณ์ (ตั้ง MagicNumber ไม่ชนกัน)

วิธีใช้งานย่อ

ติดตั้ง EA บนกราฟ → ตั้ง MagicNumber และ Lots ปรับตัวคูณ ATR ของ SL/TP ให้เหมาะกับสัญลักษณ์ เปิด AutoTrade เพื่อให้ส่งคำสั่งอัตโนมัติ

หมายเหตุโบรกเกอร์

บางสัญลักษณ์ (เช่นคริปโต) ไม่รับ SL/TP พร้อมออเดอร์ ให้ส่งออเดอร์ก่อนแล้วค่อย Modify

ตรวจสอบ Stops level, Volume step/min ในสเปกของสัญลักษณ์

ข้อจำกัด: ไม่มี martingale / grid / news trading และไม่การันตีผลกำไร