Grid Balance Pro EA

Grid Balance Pro – Smart Grid & Safe Rebalance System

Grid Balance Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for the M5 Timeframe. It combines the power of a dynamic Grid Strategy with a unique "Safe Rebalance" mechanism. Instead of simply holding losing positions, the EA actively uses profits from winning trades to reduce the risk of losing orders.

✅ READY TO USE: The default settings are already optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe. You can start backtesting or trading immediately without complex setup.

📢 TRY THE DEMO: We strongly recommend downloading the FREE Demo version first to test the performance and understand the strategy.

🔥 Key Features
--------------------------------------------------
1. Safe Rebalance Strategy: The core feature that distinguishes this EA. It intelligently closes winning trades and uses that profit to partially close or reduce losing positions, keeping the drawdown under control.

2. Smart Grid Logic: Uses a dynamic distance calculation to place orders at optimal levels, suitable for market volatility.

3. News Filter System: Built-in time filters to avoid opening new trades during high-impact news hours (Manual Time Input).

4. Advanced Money Management:
   - Auto Lot: Automatically calculates lot size based on your Equity.
   - Equity Stop Loss: A hard stop to protect your capital if drawdown exceeds your limit (e.g., 30%).

5. Drawdown Reduction (Plan B):
   - Pair Close: Closes the highest buy and lowest sell together when in profit to reduce total volume.
   - Sniper Mode: Targets and closes specific orders to optimize the portfolio.

6. Dashboard Panel: A clean, informative panel displaying real-time profit, drawdown, and system status with manual control buttons.


⚙️ Recommendations
--------------------------------------------------
- Timeframe: M5 (Optimized for 5-minute charts)
- Account Type: Hedging account is REQUIRED (Netting accounts are not supported)
- Minimum Deposit: Recommended $1,000 for Safe Mode settings
- VPS: A VPS with low latency is recommended for optimal performance


🚀 How to Start
--------------------------------------------------
1. Attach the EA to a chart (e.g., XAUUSD on M5).
2. Set "Use Auto Lot" to true for automatic sizing, or set your fixed lots.
3. Configure the News Filter times according to your broker's server time.
4. Enable AutoTrading and enjoy!


❤️ We Need Your Feedback!
Your satisfaction is our priority. If you find this tool useful, please leave a Rating and Review. Your feedback and suggestions are incredibly valuable and will help us improve Grid Balance Pro in future updates.

🔗 Follow my other products and updates here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tnainmix


Grid Balance Pro – ระบบ Smart Grid และ Safe Rebalance อัจฉริยะ

Grid Balance Pro คือระบบเทรดอัตโนมัติขั้นสูงที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับ Timeframe M5 โดยเฉพาะ เป็นการผสมผสานระหว่างกลยุทธ์ Grid Strategy แบบไดนามิก เข้ากับกลไก "Safe Rebalance" ที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ แทนที่จะถือออเดอร์ที่ขาดทุนรอให้กราฟกลับตัวเพียงอย่างเดียว EA ตัวนี้จะบริหารจัดการโดยการนำ "กำไร" จากไม้ที่ถูกทาง มาช่วย "ลดความเสี่ยง" หรือปิดไม้ที่ขาดทุนบางส่วน เพื่อช่วยให้กราฟ Equity เรียบเนียนขึ้นและควบคุม Drawdown ให้อยู่ในระดับที่ปลอดภัย

✅ พร้อมใช้งานทันที (READY TO USE): ค่าเริ่มต้น (Default Settings) ถูกปรับจูนมาอย่างดีสำหรับคู่เงิน XAUUSD (ทองคำ) บน Timeframe M5 คุณสามารถเริ่ม Backtest หรือเทรดจริงได้ทันทีโดยไม่ต้องตั้งค่าอะไรยุ่งยาก

📢 ลองใช้ DEMO ก่อน: เราแนะนำให้คุณดาวน์โหลดเวอร์ชัน Demo ไปทดลองเทรดก่อน เพื่อทำความเข้าใจการทำงานของระบบ

🔥 ฟีเจอร์เด่น (Key Features)
--------------------------------------------------
1. Safe Rebalance Strategy: พระเอกของงานนี้ ระบบจะฉลาดพอที่จะปิดไม้กำไร แล้วเอากำไรส่วนนั้นไป "โปะ" เพื่อปิดไม้ที่ขาดทุนหนักๆ ทำให้พอร์ตฟื้นตัวเร็วและลดความเสี่ยง

2. Smart Grid Logic: การคำนวณระยะห่างของไม้ Grid แบบไดนามิก เพื่อหาจุดเข้าที่ดีที่สุดตามความผันผวนของตลาด

3. News Filter System: ระบบกรองข่าวในตัว คุณสามารถตั้งเวลาหลบข่าวแรงๆ ได้เอง (Manual Time Input) เพื่อป้องกันการเปิดไม้ใหม่ในช่วงที่กราฟกระชาก

4. Advanced Money Management:
   - Auto Lot: คำนวณขนาด Lot อัตโนมัติจากเงินทุนของคุณ
   - Equity Stop Loss: ระบบตัดขาดทุนฉุกเฉินเมื่อ Drawdown ถึงจุดที่คุณกำหนด (เช่น 30%) เพื่อรักษาเงินต้นส่วนใหญ่ไว้

5. Drawdown Reduction (Plan B):
   - Pair Close: ระบบรวบไม้หัว-ท้าย (ไม้บนสุด+ไม้ล่างสุด) เมื่อผลรวมเป็นบวก เพื่อลดจำนวนไม้ที่ค้างในพอร์ต
   - Sniper Mode: เล็งเป้าปิดออเดอร์เฉพาะจุดเพื่อปรับพอร์ตให้สมดุล

6. Dashboard Panel: แผงควบคุมที่ดูง่าย แสดงสถานะกำไร, Drawdown, และปุ่มควบคุมแบบ Manual ครบครัน


⚙️ คำแนะนำการใช้งาน (Recommendations)
--------------------------------------------------
- Timeframe: M5 (เหมาะที่สุดสำหรับกราฟ 5 นาที)
- ประเภทบัญชี: ต้องใช้บัญชี Hedging เท่านั้น (ไม่รองรับบัญชี Netting)
- เงินทุนขั้นต่ำ: แนะนำที่ $1,000 สำหรับการตั้งค่าโหมดปลอดภัย (Safe Mode)
- VPS: ควรเช่า VPS ที่มีความเร็วสูง (Low Latency) เพื่อประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด


🚀 เริ่มต้นใช้งานง่ายๆ (How to Start)
--------------------------------------------------
1. ติดตั้ง EA ลงบนกราฟ (เช่น XAUUSD ที่ TF M5)
2. ตั้งค่า "Use Auto Lot" เป็น true เพื่อให้คำนวณ Lot เอง หรือจะใส่ค่า Lot คงที่ก็ได้
3. ตั้งเวลา News Filter (กรองข่าว) ให้ตรงกับเวลา Server ของโบรกเกอร์คุณ
4. กดปุ่ม "AutoTrading" ให้เป็นสีเขียว แล้วปล่อยให้ระบบทำงาน!


❤️ เราต้องการคำติชมของคุณ!
ความพึงพอใจของคุณคือสิ่งสำคัญที่สุด หากคุณชอบเครื่องมือนี้ ฝากกดให้คะแนน (Rate), เขียนรีวิว, หรือกดติดตาม เพื่อเป็นกำลังใจให้เราพัฒนา Grid Balance Pro ให้ดียิ่งขึ้นในเวอร์ชันต่อไปครับ

🔗 ติดตามผลงานและอัปเดตใหม่ๆ ได้ที่:
