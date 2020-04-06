StealthGapScalper Pro

Stealth Gap Scalper Pro is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market inefficiencies with a stealthy, tactical approach. Combining powerful gap trading strategies with smart grid averaging and night scalping techniques, this EA excels at capturing quick, reliable profits during low-volatility periods—especially Monday gaps and overnight moves.

With configurable trade directions, automatic lot scaling, and an intelligent trailing stop system, Stealth Gap Scalper Pro adapts to your risk appetite while minimizing drawdowns. The built-in holiday filter ensures trading pauses during market closures, protecting your capital from unexpected volatility.

Track your performance effortlessly with the integrated profit monitor, directly displayed on your chart. Whether you’re hunting for steady scalps or strategic grid entries, this EA provides a stealthy edge to your trading arsenal.

Trade smarter. Trade stealthier. Trade with Stealth Gap Scalper Pro.

 

How to Use Stealth Gap Scalper Pro

1.      Attach the EA to a 15-minute chart of your preferred Forex pair (e.g., EURUSD, USDJPY).

2.      Set your preferred trade direction: LONG, SHORT, or BOTH.

3.      Choose your lot sizing method: manual lots or automatic scaling based on account balance.

4.      Enable or disable gap trading and trailing stop as desired.

5.      Let the EA trade automatically — it opens initial positions, then adds grid orders when the market moves against you, and captures profits with virtual take profit levels.

6.      Monitor your profits with the on-chart profit display.

7.      The EA automatically pauses trading during Christmas/New Year and summer holiday seasons to avoid volatile market conditions.


* M15 is the standard recommended timeframe for this EA, but you can experiment.

 

Parameter Descriptions (Updated)

  • UseAutoLot: Enable automatic lot sizing based on your account balance.
  • ManualLots: Set fixed lot size if automatic lot sizing is disabled.
  • RiskPerBalance: If auto lot sizing is enabled, defines the USD amount per 0.01 lots.
  • MaxOrders: Maximum number of open grid orders including the initial one.
  • Multiplier: Lot size multiplier for each subsequent grid order.
  • TrailingSL: Trailing stop distance in pips.
  • TrailingStep: Minimum price movement in pips before adjusting trailing stop.
  • GridStep: Distance in pips between grid orders.
  • StartHour & StartMinute: Time to open the initial trade each day.
  • TradeComment: Label attached to all trades opened by the EA.
  • MagicNumber: Unique identifier to track EA’s trades separately.
  • TradeDirection: Choose trading direction — LONG or SHORT.trade.
  • EnableHolidayFilter: When enabled, the EA pauses all trading during two key holiday periods:
     • Christmas to New Year (December 22 to January 9)
     • Summer break (July 20 to September 20)
    This helps avoid trading during typically volatile or illiquid market conditions.

🕐 EA time control

TimeGMT() is used and it always returns Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), not the broker's local sver time.

So the EA will start trading when the real-world GMT time equals the setting.

extern int TargetGMT_Hour   = 0;
extern int TargetGMT_Minute = 15;

So the EA starts trading at 00:15 GMT (UTC).

If broker uses DST (daylight saving)

Some brokers move from GMT+2 (winter) to GMT+3 (summer).
Your EA already calculates TimeGMT() directly, so it will always trigger at 00:15 GMT real time regardless of the broker’s shift —
but the broker-local clock will shift by one hour.

 

ユーティリティ
OneClickWonder manages open trades by Magic Number and Symbol , providing: ·          Individual or Basket Trailing Stop ·          Optional Averaging system (adds new trades automatically) ·          OneClickOrder buttons (BUY / SELL directly from chart) ·          Works with manual trades (Magic 0) or EA trades by number. EA Features 1.      Basket Trailing       o     Groups trades with the same Magic Number and direction.       o     Stop Losses are adjusted based on weighted average price o
ZigzagBreakout MT5
Hajime Tsuro
ユーティリティ
***This is a MT5 version of ZigZag Breaout*** --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ***** Unlocking the Expertise: EA Source Code for Dedicated Learners ***** Commencing from November 2021 , the "EA + source code" version is at your disposal, ***** allowing those who purchase (not rent) this EA to explore its inner workings. *****T o acquire the source code, kindly direct your request, along with purchase
