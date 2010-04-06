Aquila Breakout FX Basic

Short Description
The Daily Breakout ATR Pro is a conservative Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a clear breakout strategy based on the previous day’s high and low.
With risk-based money management, ATR-based take profit, break-even logic, time and day filters, and optional OCO logic, this EA is designed for traders who prefer a structured and rule-based system.

Also available as CopyTrading at Roboforex: Simply search for “Aquila” in CopyTrading!

Disclaimer:
This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who understand how grid strategies work and who actively apply risk and capital management. Sample settings can be found further below.

Each user/buyer is fully responsible for their own trading decisions when using this EA. The description is for documentation purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

Attached are screenshots of a backtest on XAUUSD H1, years 2024 and 2025, with a simulated account size of 10,000 USD. A sample preset used for the backtest is also included.

Trading Principle (incl. Day Filter)

Reference: Previous Day Candle (D1)

The high and low of the last completed daily candle act as breakout zones.

Breakout via Pending Orders

  • Buy Stop above the previous day’s high + buffer

  • Sell Stop below the previous day’s low + buffer

Time & Day Filter

Trade only within a freely definable time window (e.g., 07:00–22:00 server time).

Additionally, a day filter can be activated:

  • Trade only on selected weekdays (e.g., only Tue–Thu or no Monday/Friday)

On non-active days, no new pending orders will be placed and existing pending orders created by the EA on this symbol will be removed.

OCO & Daily Limit

Optional:

  • OCO logic: if one side triggers, the other is deleted

  • Only one trade per day and symbol (conservative mode), or allow re-entry

Stop Loss & Take Profit

SL placed outside the previous day’s range (with buffer).
TP options:

  • Via risk-reward ratio, or

  • ATR-based, with freely selectable timeframe (D1, H4, H1, M15) and multiplier

Break-Even

  • Can be enabled/disabled

  • Triggered when a defined percentage of the distance Entry → TP is reached

  • SL then moves to Entry ± X pips (above for Buy, below for Sell)

Key Features

  • Transparent D1 breakout logic

  • Risk-based position sizing (Risk % of account, automatically calculated)

  • ATR TP with selectable timeframe (D1 / H4 / H1 / M15 etc.)

  • Break-even after X % of TP distance reached (SL to Entry ± offset pips)

  • Time filter (trade only during defined hours)

  • Day filter:

    • Configurable weekdays (Mon–Sun)

    • No trading on unwanted days (e.g., Mondays or Fridays)

  • Optional OCO logic

  • Daily limit: max. one trade per day and symbol (optional)

  • Spread filter & broker-level checks

  • Clean, MQL5-Market-compliant implementation with CTrade

