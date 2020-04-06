Golden Axis

GOLDEN AXIS – XAUUSD / XAUEUR H1

Institutional-grade system designed for highly volatile trending markets. Quantitatively validated using Monte Carlo Testing, confirming a robust and reliable model.

XAUUSD Sharpe Ratio: 4.76 | Recovery Factor: 7.39 | Drawdown: 7.09% | Profit Factor: 1.92
XAUEUR Sharpe Ratio: 6.69 | Recovery Factor: 13.41 | Drawdown: 3.92% | Profit Factor: 2.47

Professional architecture with no grid, martingale, or averaging.

Built for traders seeking high-probability systems specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD and XAUEUR).

PRICE
EARLY ADOPTER: $399 (first 20 activations)
REGULAR PRICE: $999.99

Institutional-grade system designed for highly volatile trending assets such as gold, prioritizing consistency and controlled drawdown.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Use the recommended sets available in the discussion forum.

What is the recommended minimum capital?

To operate with the standard 1% risk, we recommend a minimum capital of $3,000–$4,500 USD (or the equivalent in EUR).

With smaller accounts, the broker’s minimum lot size (0.01) may cause the actual risk per trade to be higher than the configured one. For example, with $1,000 the real risk could be 3–4% per trade.

For higher returns, risk can be increased because drawdown remains low.

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to:
• Test it in a demo environment
• Adjust parameters according to brokerage conditions
• Fully understand the strategy and its risks
• Validate performance under different market conditions

This product does not constitute financial advice. Default parameters may not be optimal for all brokers or assets. No guarantee or prediction of future market behavior is expressed.

VERIFIED METRICS

Backtests performed on post-pandemic market data, with nearly four years of historical information.

Monte Carlo validation is used as the standard for our Expert Advisors.
Stress testing includes 15,000 simulations combining both setups, resulting in:

• 100% profitable simulations
• P95 drawdown under 20%
• Sharpe Ratio above 5.0

WHY GOLDEN AXIS IS DIFFERENT

Most gold-trading EAs rely on aggressive techniques such as martingale, grid systems or recovery algorithms, which create attractive but fragile equity curves.

Golden Axis follows institutional principles:

• One position at a time
• Stop Loss on every trade
• Volatility-based risk control
• No averaging losses
• No position size doubling after losses

The result is a robust system designed to capture clean impulses within clearly defined trends.

MONTE CARLO VALIDATION

Includes full validation with:

• Trade sequence randomization
• Spread and slippage variation
• Risk-of-ruin analysis

Results are shown in the screenshots. Users may run the same tests using the demo version and the official set.

STRATEGY

Golden Axis trades highly trending assets such as gold, targeting breakouts of key levels in areas of controlled volatility.
Entry selection prioritizes statistically stronger signals and avoids noisy setups.

Key characteristics:

• Dynamic Stop Loss
• Configurable Risk/Reward Ratio
• Optimized exit management for gold momentum
• Optional Break Even
• Optional Trailing Stop

RECOMMENDED SETUP

Symbols: XAUUSD and XAUEUR
Timeframe: H1
Minimum deposit: 500
Recommended deposit: up 10.000
Risk per trade: 1%, but it can be used up to 2%
Broker: Low-spread gold broker
VPS: Recommended

The optimized configuration will be updated once the final set is provided.

MAIN PARAMETERS

Risk Management:
• UseFixedLot
• FixedLotSize
• RiskPercent

Stop Loss & Take Profit:
• ATR_Multiplier
• RR_Ratio

Trailing Stop:
• UseTrailingStop
• TrailingActivationPips
• TrailingDistancePips

Break Even:
• UseBreakEven
• BreakEvenActivationPips
• BreakEvenProfitPips

Anti-CopyTrading:
• UseRandomDelay
• RandomDelayMin/Max

INCLUDES

• GOLDEN AXIS EA (.ex5)
• Optimized .set file
• Monte Carlo report (when completed)
• Free updates
• Private message support

IDEAL FOR

• Traders seeking consistency
• Funded account users
• Investors preferring low drawdown
• Gold traders who avoid over-trading

NOT IDEAL FOR

• Traders seeking rapid account multiplication
• Users expecting many trades per day
• Traders unwilling to tolerate drawdowns

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For questions before purchase, send a private message.

FAQ – GOLDEN AXIS

What type of strategy does GOLDEN AXIS use?
Golden Axis trades GOLD as a trending asset, targeting key breakout zones filtered by volatility and directional confirmation. It follows an institutional approach based on clean momentum without aggressive algorithms.

Which markets and timeframe are recommended?
Pairs: XAUUSD and XAUEUR
Timeframe: H1

Is it Plug & Play?
Yes. It includes a recommended official set. Most users do not need parameter adjustments.

How does it manage risk?
It uses percentage-based risk with dynamic SL.
SL and TP adapt to the intraday volatility of gold.

Does it use grid, martingale or averaging?
No. Each trade is independent.

How frequently does it trade?
Gold has significant volatility, but the EA prioritizes quality over quantity.
Moderate frequency.

Can it be used on other assets?
Technically yes, but it is not optimized outside XAUUSD and XAUEUR on H1.

Does it include anti-copy protection?
Yes, using random entry delays that do not affect performance.

Is it suitable for funded accounts?
Yes, due to its controlled-risk approach and limited exposure.

RISK WARNING
Trading involves high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose. This EA is a tool, not a guaranteed-profit system.


