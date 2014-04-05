Perfect Entry planer
- インディケータ
Israr Hussain Shah
バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Key Features
Visual Risk/Reward Planning
Spawns interactive rectangles on the chart for Buy and Sell setups.
Pink Box: Represents your Risk (Entry to Stop Loss).
Green Box: Represents your Reward (Entry to Take Profit).
The Green box automatically adjusts its size based on your preferred Reward Ratio (e.g., 1:2).
Auto-Lot Calculation
Automatically calculates the correct Lot Size based on your Account Balance and defined Risk Percentage.
Takes into account the symbol's Tick Value and Contract Size (works for Forex, Indices, Crypto, and Metals).
Real-Time Data Panel
Displays current Account Balance and Live Price.
Shows the exact dollar amount at risk
Trend Sentiment Meter
Integrated "Bull vs. Bear" bar.
Visualizes market momentum (0-100%) to help you align your trades with the current trend direction.
Bi-Directional Syncing
Chart to Panel: Drag the boxes on the chart, and the price inputs in the panel update automatically.
Panel to Chart: Type a specific SL or TP price in the panel, and the visual boxes move to those exact levels.
How to Use
1. Initial Setup
Attach the LotSize_3D_v1 indicator to any chart (Timeframe of your choice).
In the settings window, define your default preferences:
Risk %: The percentage of your balance you are willing to lose per trade (e.g., 1.0).
-
Reward Ratio: Your target risk-to-reward ratio (e.g., 2.0 means aiming for $2 profit for every $1 risk).
-
2. Planning a Trade
Look at the Trend Meter on the panel to see if the Bulls or Bears are currently dominant.
For a Buy: Click the [BUY SETUP] button on the panel.
For a Sell: Click the [SELL SETUP] button on the panel.
3. Adjusting Levels
Two colored boxes will appear on the chart:
Drag the Pink Box: Move the edges to set your Entry Price and Stop Loss level.
Note: The Green Box (Take Profit) will automatically expand or contract to maintain your set Reward Ratio.
-
You can also manually drag the Green Box if you wish to target a specific price level instead of a fixed ratio.
4. Executing the Trade
Look at the bottom section of the panel labeled "LOT".
This number is the safe lot size calculated for your specific Stop Loss distance.
Open your standard MT5 trading window (New Order) and enter this Lot Size, along with the SL and TP prices shown in the panel, to execute the trade manually.