Perfect Entry planer

Key Features

  1. Visual Risk/Reward Planning

    • Spawns interactive rectangles on the chart for Buy and Sell setups.

    • Pink Box: Represents your Risk (Entry to Stop Loss).

    • Green Box: Represents your Reward (Entry to Take Profit).

    • The Green box automatically adjusts its size based on your preferred Reward Ratio (e.g., 1:2).

  2. Auto-Lot Calculation

    • Automatically calculates the correct  Lot Size based on your Account Balance and defined Risk Percentage.

    • Takes into account the symbol's Tick Value and Contract Size (works for Forex, Indices, Crypto, and Metals).

  3. Real-Time Data Panel

    • Displays current Account Balance and Live Price.

    • Shows the exact dollar amount at risk 

  4. Trend Sentiment Meter

    • Integrated "Bull vs. Bear" bar.

    • Visualizes market momentum (0-100%) to help you align your trades with the current trend direction.

  5. Bi-Directional Syncing

    • Chart to Panel: Drag the boxes on the chart, and the price inputs in the panel update automatically.

    • Panel to Chart: Type a specific SL or TP price in the panel, and the visual boxes move to those exact levels.

How to Use

1. Initial Setup

  • Attach the  LotSize_3D_v1 indicator to any chart (Timeframe of your choice).

  • In the settings window, define your default preferences:

    • Risk %: The percentage of your balance you are willing to lose per trade (e.g., 1.0).

    • Reward Ratio: Your target risk-to-reward ratio (e.g., 2.0 means aiming for $2 profit for every $1 risk).

2. Planning a Trade

  • Look at the  Trend Meter on the panel to see if the Bulls or Bears are currently dominant.

  • For a Buy: Click the  [BUY SETUP] button on the panel.

  • For a Sell: Click the  [SELL SETUP] button on the panel.

3. Adjusting Levels

Two colored boxes will appear on the chart:

  • Drag the Pink Box: Move the edges to set your  Entry Price and  Stop Loss level.

  • Note: The Green Box (Take Profit) will automatically expand or contract to maintain your set Reward Ratio.

  • You can also manually drag the Green Box if you wish to target a specific price level instead of a fixed ratio.

4. Executing the Trade

  • Look at the bottom section of the panel labeled  "LOT".

  • This number is the safe lot size calculated for your specific Stop Loss distance.

  • Open your standard MT5 trading window (New Order) and enter this Lot Size, along with the SL and TP prices shown in the panel, to execute the trade manually.

