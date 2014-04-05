Advanced Chart Pattern Indicator
- インディケータ
- Lefika Raphel Sebatane
- バージョン: 1.9
- アップデート済み: 15 11月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
ADVANCED CHART PATTERN INDICATOR - AI POWERED
This indicator is a sophisticated chart pattern detector with the ability to provide AI based analysis of live market structure and identify a wide variety of chart patterns. The indicator was developed by popular demand from MT5 users who purchased the Chart Pattern Master EA. Unlike the EA, this indicator uses a combination of neural networks to optimize the parameters of the indicator inorder to find the best values and adapt to the live market with precision and accuracy. The indicator comes with a sleek display panel that is minimizable. No tweaks needed, just attach to the chart and let the Advanced Chart Pattern Indicator do the job for you!
Below is a list of all the chart patterns the indicator is designed to identify:
- Bullish Double Bottom
- Bullish Expanding Triangle
- Bullish Falling Village
- Bullish Falling Wedge
- Bullish Flag Pattern
- Bullish Pennant Pattern
- Descending Triangle
- Bullish Triple Bottom
- Bearish double top
- Bearish Expanding Triangle
- Bearish Flag Pattern
- Bearish Pennant Pattern
- Bearish Rising Village
- Bearish Rising Wedge
Important Note:
If you get low win rates, do not worry - the RR ratio is at least 1:2 or 1:3. More trades will hit SL but overall it is possible to make profit as long as win rate is around 30%.