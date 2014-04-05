ADVANCED CHART PATTERN INDICATOR - AI POWERED

Bullish Double Bottom

Bullish Expanding Triangle

Bullish Falling Village

Bullish Falling Wedge

Bullish Flag Pattern

Bullish Pennant Pattern

Descending Triangle

Bullish Triple Bottom

Bearish double top

Bearish Expanding Triangle

Bearish Flag Pattern

Bearish Pennant Pattern

Bearish Rising Village

Bearish Rising Wedge





Important Note:

If you get low win rates, do not worry - the RR ratio is at least 1:2 or 1:3. More trades will hit SL but overall it is possible to make profit as long as win rate is around 30%.

This indicator is a sophisticated chart pattern detector with the ability to provide AI based analysis of live market structure and identify a wide variety of chart patterns. The indicator was developed by popular demand from MT5 users who purchased the Chart Pattern Master EA. Unlike the EA, this indicator uses a combination of neural networks to optimize the parameters of the indicator inorder to find the best values and adapt to the live market with precision and accuracy. The indicator comes with a sleek display panel that is minimizable. No tweaks needed, just attach to the chart and let the Advanced Chart Pattern Indicator do the job for you!Below is a list of all the chart patterns the indicator is designed to identify: