RSI Dashboard PRO – Insight at a Glance

RSI Dashboard PRO is a sleek and powerful tool that brings multi-symbol, multi-timeframe RSI analysis directly to your fingertips. Designed for speed, clarity, and precision, it turns complex market data into actionable insights in a single compact panel.

With one click, switch symbols or timeframes instantly — making RSI monitoring smarter, faster, and more visual.

Key Advantages

Real-time RSI values across all watchlist symbols and selected timeframes

Automatic color-coding: Oversold → Green Overbought → Red Neutral → White/Gray

One-click symbol and timeframe switching

Fully customizable RSI settings, thresholds, and colors

Clean, fast, professional interface

Compatible with Forex, indices, metals, crypto, and more

RSI Dashboard PRO is crafted for traders who want clear multi-timeframe signals at a glance — spot overbought and oversold conditions instantly and trade with confidence.