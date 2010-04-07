Smart EA Summary MT4

Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number
Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance?
Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean.

* Introductory Offer: the current price is only 49 USD 
After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to 75 USD, and gradually up to 99 USD with upcoming versions.

- Get it now at the discounted price and be among the early adopters.
- All future updates are free for life.

Features:

Shows profit per EA (by Magic Number) and the trading symbol.

Calculates the total net P/L across all magic numbers.

Uses color-coded display: green for profit, red for loss.

Clean and professional design, embedded directly on the chart.

Compatible with both Netting and Hedging accounts.


Inputs:

Select custom date range to analyze trade history.

Customize panel appearance: text color.

No complex setup – just drop it on the chart and it works!

 Perfect for professional traders managing multiple strategies or EAs within one account.

 Instantly visualize which EAs are performing best without digging through reports or spreadsheets!



