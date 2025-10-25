FxWorldGodfather

Product Overview

Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines trend filtering, grid trading, and hedging strategies to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.

 Core Features

Dual Engine System

  • Engine A: Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number

  • Engine B: Specialized for sell (short) positions with independent magic number

  • Independent Operation: Both engines can run simultaneously or individually

Smart Trend Filtering

  • Moving Average-based trend detection

  • Configurable trend strength threshold

  • Prevents counter-trend entries

  • Optional trend filter enable/disable

Adaptive Grid Trading

  • Dynamic grid spacing based on ATR volatility

  • Configurable grid step in pips

  • Progressive lot sizing with multiplier

  • Maximum grid level protection

Advanced Risk Management

  • Multiple lot sizing methods:

    • Fixed lot size

    • Percentage-based risk

    • Volatility-adjusted sizing

  • Equity protection stops

  • Maximum drawdown limits

  • Spread monitoring

🛡️ Risk Management Features

Profit Protection

  • Basket Profit Target: Close all positions when total profit reaches target (in pips)

  • Half Close Mechanism: Close 50% of positions when profit threshold reached

  • Auto Close Levels: Emergency closure at specified grid levels

Safety Mechanisms

  • Maximum position limits

  • Trading hours restriction

  • Equity stop protection

  • Spread limit protection

📊 Technical Specifications

Order Execution

  • Simple market execution (no complex filling modes)

  • Low latency order placement

  • Automatic deviation handling

  • Comprehensive error logging

Position Management

  • Real-time position tracking

  • Average price calculation

  • Profit monitoring in both currency and pips

  • Automated position sorting and closing

⚙️ Key Configuration Options

Trading Parameters

  • Grid Settings: Step size, lot multiplier, maximum levels

  • Profit Targets: Basket target, half-close triggers

  • Risk Settings: Drawdown limits, equity protection

  • Trend Settings: MA period, method, sensitivity

Flexible Operation

  • Enable/disable individual engines

  • Adjustable trading sessions

  • Customizable magic numbers

  • Symbol-specific optimizations

🎨 User Interface

  • Real-time dashboard display

  • Equity and profit monitoring

  • Position count tracking

  • Trend direction indicator

  • Grid spacing information

🔧 Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4/5

  • Accounts: Hedge accounts recommended

  • Symbols: Forex majors, XAUUSD, commodities

  • Timeframes: All timeframes supported

💡 Use Cases

Ideal For

  • Trend-following grid strategies

  • Volatility-based trading

  • Portfolio diversification

  • Automated hedging systems

Market Conditions

  • Trending markets (with trend filter)

  • Ranging markets (grid strategy)

  • High volatility periods (dynamic spacing)

  • Gold/XAUUSD specific optimization

🚀 Performance Features

  • Optimized memory usage

  • Efficient position tracking

  • Minimal CPU footprint

  • Comprehensive logging and debugging


