ETH High Ratio

Important notice: after installing ETH High Ratio M30 you must load the optimized .set file, which is located in the Discussion or Comments section of this product. The default configuration is only a template and is not suitable for working with compound interest or for the ATR based lot size calculations.

ETH High Ratio is an algorithm for ETH on the M30 timeframe, designed to target high reward to risk ratios by focusing on strong trend legs and filtering most of the intraday noise. Position size is calculated dynamically with ATR, so lot size adapts to the real market volatility: when the range expands, risk per trade is reduced, and when the range contracts the system can use proportionally larger lots. This helps compound growth to be more consistent while keeping drawdown under control relative to the accumulated profit.

Backtest statistics with an initial deposit of 200.00:

  • Total net profit: 10 126.67

  • Gross profit: 15 795.27

  • Gross loss: -5 668.60

  • Profit factor: 2.79

  • Recovery Factor: 6.75

  • Maximum equity drawdown: around 19 percent

  • Total trades: 119

  • Winning trades: 82 (about 69 percent of total)

  • Losing trades: 37 (about 31 percent of total)

  • Net profit is more than 50 times the initial deposit over the tested period, with an average profit close to 85 per trade.

ETH High Ratio is aimed at accounts looking for aggressive growth with a clear statistical control of risk, supported by ATR and several internal filters for volatility and trend. It is strongly recommended to use the provided .set file, run your own backtests and optimizations on your trusted broker before going live, and remember that past performance does not guarantee future results.


