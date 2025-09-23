AP Vwap Bands Pro MT5
- インディケータ
- Allan Graham Pike
- バージョン: 1.0
Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available.
What it shows
-
VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price).
-
Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension.
-
Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open).
-
Bias: VWAP slope/distance hints when price is accepting above/below value.
-
Zones: Bands act as dynamic S/R for fades or continuation planning.
-
Clarity: One clean overlay—no clutter, no signals you must follow.
Inputs
-
Mode: Day / Week / Anchor Time (HH:MM)
-
Anchor Hour / Minute (used when Mode = Anchor Time)
-
Reset at Next Anchor (optional)
-
Band Widths: StdDev1 , StdDev2
-
Colors & Width for VWAP and bands
-
Alerts:
-
Cross: price crosses VWAP
-
Touch: price touches inner/outer bands
-
Popup / Sound (file) / Push
-
Quick start
-
Mode = Day for intraday, Week for swing, or Anchor to your preferred market open.
-
Keep ±1σ for the inner band and ±2σ for the outer band. Nudge wider/narrower to fit symbol volatility.
-
Add to M5–H1 charts for planning, or higher TFs to see broader context.
Tips
-
For BTC & crypto, tick volume is used—that’s fine for VWAP math.
-
Combine with your own structure or momentum filter; this is a visual tool, not an auto-trader.
-
Colors are configurable—match your chart theme.
Notes
-
Indicator only (no orders). No DLL/WebRequest.
-
Results differ by broker/feed. Always confirm on a demo before live use.
-
Compatible with all symbols and timeframes that have data.
Support: If you need a preset (Day/Week/Anchor) or different default band widths for a symbol, drop a comment and I’ll share a ready-to-use set.